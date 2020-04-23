Emmerdale actor Danny Miller reveals he's shaved his head during coronavirus lockdown

Emmerdale star Danny Miller, who plays Aaron Dingle, has shaved his head for charity during the coronavirus lockdown.

The actor posted a video to his Instagram where he debuted his new look.

In the clip, Danny comes into the shot and looks around dramatically with a tear rolling down his face as Sinéad O'Connor's song Nothing Compares 2 U plays.

At the end of the video he begins laughing before the clips cuts off.

Danny captioned the post: "You want a job doing... Thanks to your generous donations for this #allforcharity #lockdownchop."

Friends and fans commented on the video.

Former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher wrote: "Hahahahahaha."

Coronation Street's Jack. P Shepherd joked: "You raid makeup's tear stick before lockdown Danny?"

One fan wrote: "You are a top man doing this for charity Danny."

Danny isn't the only star to make some major changes to his hair during lockdown.

Danny plays Aaron in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV Hub)

Emmerdale has stopped production (Credit: ITV)

Due to the ongoing health crisis, soap stars are unable to film. This means they're able to change up their hair.

Episodes of Emmerdale have been cut down to three a week from its usual six.

What Emmerdale storylines is Aaron involved in?

Recently, Aaron came back to the village after his trip to Scotland.

As he returned, he took back over the scrapyard business, which he left in the hands of Billy Fletcher.

Aaron hired Vinny to work at the scrapyard (Credit: ITV)

Deciding to help out his family, Aaron gave Vinny a job. After Vinny met a man named 'Alex', who is actually Vinny's dad Paul, he agreed to help him get a job with him at the scrapyard.

But how will Vinny react when he finds out his new pal is the father who abandoned him as a toddler?

