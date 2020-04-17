Emmerdale actor Alexander Lincoln who plays Jamie Tate shaves his hair off in lockdown

Emmerdale actor Alexander Lincoln has showed off his new hair as he joked about when he last showered.

The actor posted his new hair on his Instagram stories.

Alexander, who usually keeps his hair longer, has shorn his hair a lot shorter than fans usually see.

Alexander has a new look (Credit: Instagram @alexander__lincoln)

He captioned the post: "When did I last shower?' and wrote a poem!

Alexander joked he couldn't remember when he last showered (Credit: Instagram @alexander__lincoln)

He wrote in the next slide: "When did I last shower? I mean, I think it was yesterday. But it could've been the day before, I haven't changed my socks in a while. Maybe I'll just do that instead. #iconic."

Currently Jamie is off work from Emmerdale, where he plays Jamie Tate, as the soap has stopped production.

Although episodes have been reduced, there's still plenty of drama to come.

Jamie and Belle's affair

Jamie is having an affair with Belle (Credit: ITV)O)

Currently Alexander's alter ego is having an affair with co-worker Belle Dingle.

When did I last shower? I mean, I think it was yesterday.

Recently Jamie got back together with his wife Andrea. But during their split he began sleeping with Belle.

Although Belle was initially annoyed that Jamie had got back with Andrea, he confessed he only did it out of guilt.

Jamie and Belle have since been going back and forth, arguing over what to do.

What happens next for Jamie and Belle?

In tonight's episode (Friday, April 17), Jamie leaves Belle stunned when he tells her he's going to leave Andrea.

Belle's terrified, but ends up reciprocating his feelings. But will Jamie actually go through with it?

Andrea and Belle have an appointment at the salon (Credit: ITV)

Next week, Belle goes to the salon for an appointment. However she's mortified when she realises her appointment is at the same time as Andrea's.

Will Belle be able to act normally around Andrea?

Emmerdale’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The soap now airs three episodes a week on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.

