Emmerdale accused of 'wasting Ellis recast' with new actor having nothing to do

Emmerdale fans are unimpressed with how Ellis Chapman has been used recently after his major recasting.

They have accused the soap's bosses of wasting the talents of acting Aaron Anthony by not giving him any storylines.

Ellis has not had a stand alone story (Credit: ITV)

The original Ellis was played by actor Asan N'Jie but he was fired after he made threats to kill Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas.

Delicious star Aaron was brought in to replace him with fans assuming there must have been a major storyline in the works for Ellis.

However after being dumped by cheating girlfriend Belle Dingle and showing his disappointment about his dad Al's murder for hire scheme, Ellis hasn't really been shown - and fans are furious.

Writing on Digital Spy, one said: "The character has become totally pointless, there is no chemistry at all between the new head and Belle, its a shame but why Asan N'Jie had to act like a total out of control fool after a couple of shandies and ruin his future is beyond me.

"Ellis should have been left in Dubai and not recast."

A second said: "Maybe if the new actor gets a proper story instead of moping around after Belle or arguing with his dad he will be better.

Actor Asan was fired from the role (Credit: ITV)

"Since the character returned he hasn't really had much to do. Billy's character is developing better and I didn't like him to begin with."

A third said: "I'd like him to be given a chance before writing off the character. Both him and Billy deserve better storylines than their current ones."

What is Asan up to now?

Meanwhile actor Asan landed his first role since being sacked in upcoming BBC show Bloodlands.

The show, which is filmed in Northern Ireland, will star James Nesbitt.

It comes from the creator of Line of Duty and Bodyguard.

Nesbitt will play a Police detective called Tom Brannick who has to re-investigate an infamous cold case involving a legendary assassin.

The news comes months after Asan promised his fans he will be making a comeback after his infamous firing.

