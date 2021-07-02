Soaps

Emmerdale: Aaron in danger from vengeful boyfriend Ben, fans warn

Is Aaron in danger?

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale fans are worried that Aaron could be in danger from his new boyfriend Ben.

Ben arrived in the village last year and he immediately caught Aaron’s eye.

However it became clear that there was history between the two.

Ben reminded Aaron that he was the boy he use to bully in school for being gay.

However Ben eventually forgave Aaron and it became clear that the two are attracted to each other.

Ben and Aaron have been growing closer (Credit: ITV)

Over the last few weeks the two have grown closer and have spent more time together with Ben supporting Aaron with Liv, who is struggling with alcohol addiction.

In this week’s episodes Ben and Aaron went to the village pride event.

In the pub, Aaron was irritated when a drunk man ended up bumping into him and tried to start an argument.

However Liv was left confused when she later saw Ben putting the same man in a taxi and it appeared like they knew each other.

Fans think Ben is acting suspicious (Credit: ITV)

Liv confronted Ben in front of Aaron, but he claimed it was another man he was putting in the taxi.

In last night’s scenes (Thursday, July 1) things started to get flirty between Aaron and Ben when Ben received a strange phone call.

He told Aaron that it was his flatmate and there appeared to be a problem with one of their drains.

Aaron offered to come over and help, but Ben refused.

However fans are started to worry that Ben’s odd behaviour could be him plotting revenge on Aaron for bullying him in school.

What’s next for Aaron and Ben?

Why is Ben on edge around Aaron? (Credit: ITV)

In next week’s scenes Ben is desperately trying to cover some unwanted calls and texts.

He is on edge around Aaron. What is going on?

