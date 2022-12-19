Fans of Emmerdale have been left calling for the return of Aaron Dingle following Paddy and Chas’s split.

Last week viewers saw Paddy Kirk confront cheating wife Chas over her affair with Al Chapman.

However Paddy learnt from his stepson Aaron that his mum Chas forced him out of the village after he discovered the affair.

Aaron made a brief return to the village for the show’s 50th anniversary episodes (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Why did Aaron leave?

Aaron returned to the village earlier this year for the show’s 50th anniversary.

He was furious as he stumbled across Chas’s affair with Al.

However, Chas manipulated him into leaving the village without telling Paddy.

He left, filled with grief at sister Liv’s death, and tormented at the knowledge of Chas’s affair.

Last week, Aaron called Paddy to tell him that Chas was the reason for his departure.

Paddy furiously confronted Chas for forcing Aaron out of the village, especially as he needed his family after Liv’s death.

An enraged Paddy told his wife he wanted a divorce and was going for custody of their daughter Eve.

Paddy finally found out the real reason Aaron left after Liv’s funeral (Credit: ITV)

Fans call for Aaron Dingle return

But now fans are calling for Aaron to return so he can support Paddy.

Writing in the comments of Entertainment Daily‘s Facebook page, Emmerdale fans called for Aaron to make a proper return to the village.

“I hope Aaron comes back for support for Paddy, and now disowns Chas. The (way) Paddy looked at Chas last night was classic, it was the look of disgust and rightly so,” wrote one fan.

“Aaron and Paddy could move in together (not as a couple) now his house is empty with Vinny moving out,” said another.

These sentiments were echoed on Twitter.

“Aaron ringing Paddy,” said a fan. “Please let him come back next year.”

Aaron ringing Paddy 👀👀 please let him come back next year. #Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) December 16, 2022

Now that the cat’s out of the bag about the affair, the coast is clear for Aaron to return.

Will he come back?

