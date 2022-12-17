Emmerdale fans overjoyed by the same thing during last night’s episode: ‘Made my day’

Emmerdale fans are overjoyed after Aaron Dingle ‘returned’ to the ITV soap.

The scrap yard owner was run out of the village in October by his own mother Chas Dingle.

Aaron made a brief Emmerdale comeback last night (Credit: ITV)

He had discovered her affair with Al Chapman and was so disgusted that he threatened to expose her.

Vile Chas manipulated her son’s grief for his sister Liv and drove him out of the village – leaving him vulnerable and alone.

However in tonight’s episode he made a brief comeback of sorts.

With stepdad Paddy now aware of Chas’ affair, Aaron reached out to him and reveal the truth of what happened.

And while actor Danny Miller wasn’t seen, the mere mention of Aaron was enough to drive fans wild.

One said: “Aaron phoning Paddy made my day. He’s there for him [red heart emoji] #emmerdale.”

Emmerdale: Aaron exposes mum Chas

A second said: “Aaron phones Paddy!”

A third said: “Aaron phoned him!!!”

Another commented: “A surprise Aaron appearance! #Emmerdale.”

A fifth said: “Aaron mention!!! [red heart emoji].”

You drove your own son out of the village on the day of his sister’s funeral to protect your lies?

And once he had given Paddy the truth about his leaving the village, Paddy was furious.

He confronted Chas raging at her cruel treatment of her own son.

“You drove your own son out of the village on the day of his sister’s funeral to protect your lies?” he said.

“He needed his family around him. He needed you.”

Paddy then issued a final demand of Chas.

Paddy issued a furious demand of Chas after Aaron exposed her lies in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

He said: “Let’s not make any more difficult than it already is.

“I’ll talk to a solicitor and start divorce proceedings.”

He then made himself quite clear by telling Chas: “And if you had a single shred of decency, you won’t stand in my way.”

But before he was done he dropped another bombshell on her.

“Oh yeah, by the way,” he said turning back.

“I’m going to go for custody of Eve because unlike you I will never ever let her down.”

