Emmerdale: 9 HUGE spoilers for next week’s episodes

Emmerdale spoilers in pictures for next week see Debbie return to the village in a bid to find missing Sarah. But her troubles are far greater than she first realises.

Meanwhile, Dawn’s world falls apart when Lucas is taken away by social services.

Here are nine huge spoilers for next week’s episodes.

Emmerdale spoilers

1. Debbie returns to total chaos

Debbie returns to the village with Zak, fuming to find Sarah has gone missing.

Little does Debbie know, Sarah is hiding away in a barn and taking drugs with Danny.

At the barn, Danny offers Sarah drugs and they soon wait for the effects to kick in.

They get closer and begin to undress. But suddenly Charity and Debbie burst in and Danny legs it.

2. Sarah makes a confession

Debbie notices her daughter’s behaviour and demands to know what she has taken.

But Debbie is shocked when she admits to putting the drugs in Ethan’s pocket.

3. Ethan is suspended

A frustrated Ethan tells Charles he’s been suspended from his law firm over the drug arrest.

Charles tries to talk to Debbie about getting Sarah to come clean.

He explains what has happened with Ethan’s job, revealing his career is in tatters.

But Charles is shocked when Debbie tells him to back off.

4. Ethan demands answers from Sarah

Later, Ethan demands to see the CCTV footage at the pub from the night he was arrested.

Sarah feels guilty as Chas tells Ethan there aren’t any cameras in that part of the pub.

Ethan turns on Sarah, still certain she’s behind it. However Nate tells him to back off.

5. Harriet makes a huge mistake

Harriet is heartbroken when she hears Will and Kim flirting.

Devastated, she tells Dawn that Will and Kim are sleeping together.

When Harriet goes to collect Lucas, she is gone for a long time and Dawn wants to call the police.

Harriet finally turns up drunk, and it is clear she is hiding something.

Dawn’s horrified when social worker, Eloise, reveals Harriet lost Lucas while collecting him the day before.

She tells Dawn the situation is being taken very seriously. Eloise queries the viability of their custody of Lucas.

6. Lucas is taken away

Soon, Dawn’s worst nightmare becomes a reality when the police arrive and Lucas is taken away.

7. Paul struggles with his addiction

Connor threatens to reveal Paul’s gambling secret, but the stress is too much and Paul places another bet.

Vinny catches Paul gambling and is horrified.

How will Paul talk his way out of this one?

8. Marlon ruins his chance at romance?

Read more: Emmerdale newcomer Ethan: Who is actor Emile John who plays him?

Rhona is thrilled when Marlon invites her for an afternoon tea date in Hotten.

But their plans are scuppered when Marlon has to let Rhona down at the last minute.

Marlon tries to make amends by dressing as Stan Laurel to cheer Rhona up.

Will his attempts to remind Rhona of their shared love for black and white movies work?

Or is Rhona and Marlon’s reunion over before it has begun?

9. Gabby works her way up

Read more: Who plays Tracy in Emmerdale? Is actress Amy Walsh pregnant in real life?

Gabby is delighted when Kim suggests training her in other areas of the business. Are things finally starting to look up for her?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

What do you think of the Emmerdale spoilers? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.