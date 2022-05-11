Emmerdale character Gabby shot someone in tonight’s episode (Wednesday, May 11).

After finding evidence Jamie Tate is still alive, Gabby has been left fearing that Jamie will come back and try to kidnap their son, Thomas.

This week, Gabby learnt a hoodie figure was spotted on Home Farm CCTV and in tonight’s scenes she shot someone in the woods.

But who did she shoot?

Emmerdale Gabby: Who did she shoot?

Gabby thinks Jamie is back, but is he? (Credit: ITV)

Jamie Tate

The first theory is that Jamie actually is back and really is trying to take Thomas.

Jamie faked his death last year and has been staying with his former mother-in-law Hazel.

Kim believes her son is dead, but Gabby realised Jamie was still alive after finding evidence in Hazel’s house.

Although Emmerdale has been dropping hints Jamie is back, we haven’t actually seen him on-screen since November 2021.

But some fans think this is his return and it was him who was shot.

My theory is that Kim is working with Jamie to get custody of the baby #Emmerdale — Tina B (@Teena35) May 10, 2022

Jamie is clearly back! #Emmerdale — Wini Boansi (@WiniBoansi) May 10, 2022

I think it is Jamie after Gabby #Emmerdale — Roberto Diniro (@runninoncaffine) May 10, 2022

Joe was last seen in 2018, but could he be back? (Credit: ITV)

Joe Tate

Another theory is that Joe Tate is back for revenge on Kim Tate.

Back in 2018, Joe was forced to flee the village as his step-grandmother Kim had been released from prison and wanted him dead after discovering he’d been spending her money.

Kim ordered Graham Foster to kill Joe, however Joe ended up being punched by Cain Dingle.

Cain was furious at Joe for leaving daughter Debbie waiting at the altar.

Cain believed he killed Joe, however months later it was revealed Joe survived and Graham helped him escape.

Joe hasn’t returned to the village since, but some fans are convinced he’s the one sneaking around Home Farm, planning to get back at Kim.

Joe TAte got to be

#Emmerdale — 💙❌𝐒𝐂𝐔𝐋𝐋𝐘 ❌💙 (@ScullyScully73) May 9, 2022

#Emmerdale who is coming back

A joe

B Jamie

C Andrea

D Maya — colchester united fan (@ColchesterFan) May 9, 2022

Please be Graham or Joe sneaking around Home Farm!!!! 😂😂 #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/nNmdtULo5q — Swalk (@Samanth22356123) May 10, 2022

It better be Jamie or Joe , if not I want a refund!! 🤣🤣 #Emmerdale — Jordan Phelps (@JordanPhelps21) May 9, 2022

Some fans think Andrea is still alive (Credit: ITV)

Andrea Tate

Some fans are predicting that it could even be Andrea Tate at Home Farm.

Andrea Tate was murdered by Meena Jutla last year, however some are convinced that Andrea didn’t die and has been in some sort of witness protection.

Viewers will know Andrea never had an amazing relationship with former mother-in-law Kim and wasn’t impressed when ex-husband got 19-year-old Gabby pregnant.

Could she be back in the village and could Gabby have shot her?

Anyone else think it's Andrea who is still alive and stalking Gaby? #Emmerdale — Mari Chrys ♿#Respectthedisabled (@mariachrys8970) May 10, 2022

Long shot Andrea stalking her #Emmerdale — Yvonne 💙 (@Momrocks50) May 10, 2022

🤣 I’m going wildcard and this is the work of Ghost Andrea 😜#emmerdale — Sophie The Kidd (@sofaneilas) May 10, 2022

Emmerdale: Who did Gabby shoot?

Will lives at Home Farm (Credit: ITV)

Will Taylor

Another theory is that Gabby shot Will Taylor.

Will Taylor is the fiancé of Kim Tate and lives at Home Farm with her and Gabby.

He also is working for Kim’s haulage company.

One fan thinks it was Will who got shot as he was walking around the grounds of his home.

So if theories are correct and Will gets shot and killed, does that mean you’re leaving #emmerdale to film #lifeonmars @Deanoandrews? — collette rodgers (@cmrodgers78) May 11, 2022

Could Gabby have shot Kim? (Credit: ITV)

Kim Tate

A couple of fans are predicting that Gabby has accidentally shot Kim.

Kim is Jamie’s mother and grandmother to Thomas.

Gabby has been living at Home Farm with Kim for a long time now and it’s not unusual for her to walk around the grounds of her estate.

Gabby’s gonna end up shooting Kim #Emmerdale — Zombie404 (@VampLover27) May 10, 2022

Gabby thinks Jamie is tormenting her, but is it Jamie? (Credit: ITV)

No one – It’s all in Gabby’s head

Another theory is that there isn’t anyone lurking around Home Farm and it’s all in Gabby’s head.

Ever since finding out Jamie is alive, Gabby has been worried he is going to return and take their son.

However some fans are wondering if there really is someone hanging around Home Farm, or if Gabby is seeing things.

https://twitter.com/RyanGTweetsTV/status/1524167267650572289

is it gonna turn out gabby has been doing all of this to herself or something #Emmerdale — . (@delucaevans) May 10, 2022

Can’t work out what’s going on with Gabby – is it really Jamie 🤷🏼‍♀️ #Emmerdale — Jess (@Jess_xHx) May 10, 2022

Who do you think Gabby shot?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

