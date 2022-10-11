Emmerdale 50th anniversary: Here’s what to expect from the huge week of episodes

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is almost here – yes, a storm is about to make its way to Emmerdale for the 50th anniversary.

With the soap celebrating its 50th anniversary, Emmerdale spoilers reveal that next week’s episodes are going to be dramatic.

But, what exactly can we expect from the anniversary week?

Kim’s gone old school (Credit: ITV)

Classic Kim Tate will make an appearance in the Emmerdale 50th anniversary

We’ve seen a softer side to Kim recently but don’t worry, classic Emmerdale Kim is making a comeback.

She’s back to riding horses and making herself the centre of attention again.

Oh, and she’ll stop at nothing to ensure that she marries Will.

As her wedding day kicks off, Kim makes it clear that it’s her day and has the whole village watching on at her in awe as she rides up to the church.

Well… almost the whole village.

Harriet’s not so keen to join in with the celebrations.

Will Kim silence Harriet? (Credit: ITV)

The wedding won’t go smoothly

When does a wedding ever go to plan in soap world?

Kim’s set on making this the wedding to end all weddings but Harriet has other ideas.

With Harriet threatening to cause trouble for Kim and Will, can Kim make her back off?

With Harriet’s hands wrapped around Kim’s throat, it looks set to be a battle of the love rivals!

But, who will win and will Kim get to marry her man?

No-one’s safe (Credit: ITV)

The storm will affect everyone

A storm is coming to Emmerdale, and everyone is in danger!

The high intensity of the winds will cause barns to collapse, trees to fall and people’s live to be on the line.

Much loved characters are at risk of losing their lives to the storm, from Moira getting stuck in a stampede of cows to Liv and Vinny struggling to walk to The Woolpack in the wind.

Anybody could die.

Amelia and her baby are in danger (Credit: ITV)

Amelia will go into labour

Pregnant Amelia will start to have contractions at the most awful of times – in the middle of a storm.

Outside and alone, she sets off to find shelter in a nearby barn.

But with her phone dead, and nobody knowing where she is, she goes into labour alone.

As the storm picks up, will Amelia and her baby survive?

Al saves Chas over Kerry (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale 50th anniversary: There will be heartbreak

With people’s lives on the line, there’s bound to be heartbreak.

From Rhona going missing in the storm to Kerry being saddened as Al rushes to Chas’ side, there will be tears.

Relationships will be on the rocks and families will be worried sick for their loved ones.

Emotions will be on the high in Emmerdale.

Characters will kiss and make up (Credit: ITV)

There will be reconciliations duing the Emmerdale 50th anniversary

Everyone will want to hold their loved ones close and well… their enemies closer.

Expect to see Liv and Aaron make amends and also see Nicola seek support from Charles.

In a fight for survival, it’s best to work together to reach safety, putting all feuds aside.

This is clearly easier for some than for others, but will the storm have the power to bring people back together again?

It will take a long time to recover (Credit: ITV)

The village will never be the same again

The aftermath of the storm will be difficult.

Families will be turned upside down with grief, buildings will be destroyed, and normal life won’t resume for a long time.

As Diane and Eric assess the devastation at The Woolpack, old life in Emmerdale has long gone.

Will the villagers ever be able to recover from such a catastrophe?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

