As Emmerdale celebrates its 50th anniversary, a catastrophic storm strikes the village, leaving a trail of death and destruction in its wake.

However, the Emmerdale 50th anniversary storm is not the first major event to leave the village in pieces.

Previous anniversary episodes of the show have delivered high-octane action and explosive storylines.

Outside of that, Emmerdale’s 50-year history has brought heartbreak, laughter and tragedy in equal measure.

But which episodes will make our Top 10?

To celebrate the Emmerdale 50th Anniversary, Entertainment Daily! is taking a look at our Top 10 episodes of the show.

Emmerdale 50th anniversary: Top 10 episodes

The plane crash is regarded as a turning point in Emmerdale history (Credit: Shutterstock/ITV)

1. The Plane Crash (1993)

The Emmerdale plane crash, otherwise known as the Beckindale Air Disaster, set the standard for many of the soap’s future cataclysmic events.

The plane crash served as the culmination of several long-running storylines.

After a jet travelling to Canada from Eastern Europe suffered a structural failure mid-flight, its debris came crashing down onto the village and surrounding countryside.

Recurring characters Mark Hughes, Elizabeth Pollard, Archie Brooks and Leonard Kempinski were all killed.

Five other non-character villagers (and not to mention the plane’s passengers and crew) also died in the crash.

With the plane crash, Emmerdale re-invented itself from a slow country village drama into primetime viewing.

Tricia was killed in the storm of New Year’s Eve 2003 (Credit: Shutterstock/ITV)

2. The Storm / Tricia’s Death (2003)

A massive storm struck the village on New Year’s Eve of 2003, causing severe devastation and killing a beloved villager.

Amidst the chaos, a lightning bolt struck an oak tree, causing Tricia to trip and fall in the street.

As she lay prone, another bolt hit the chimney of the Woolpack, collapsing the roof of the pub.

Marlon discovered Tricia, buried under falling rubble.

In a heart-breaking twist, Tricia died in hospital, of a massive cardiac arrest.

The Hotten Bypass Crash left several characters dead and grievously injured (Credit: Shutterstock)

3. The Crash (2016)

Inspired by the Final Destination franchise, the Hotten Bypass Crash was a major event which unfolded in October 2016.

After holding husband James Barton prisoner (with shades of Misery), Emma finally killed him during a failed escape attempt.

Pushing him from the top of a bridge over the Hotten Bypass, Emma unwittingly set into action an explosive chain of events.

James crash-landed onto Ashley Thomas‘s car (causing it to flip over and crash), which in turn caused Pierce Harris to smash his own car into an oncoming truck… which in turn caused Aaron Dingle, Robert Sugden and Lachlan White to crash into a lake.

Finally, Paddy and Rhona, driving into the aftermath, flipped their van as they attempted to avoid the carnage.

Carl King was killed during the events of the show’s 40th anniversary (Credit: Shutterstock/ITV)

4. The 40th Anniversary (2012)

Ten years before the 50th, Emmerdale marked the soap’s 40th anniversary with an epic live episode.

The episode is notable for the death of Carl King, who was murdered by serial killer Cameron Murray. Carl had tried to rape Chas Dingle, who hit him over the head and fled. She thought she’d killed him, but in fact her lover returned to finish him off.

The episode also featured two births (Gennie and Debbie) and a marriage (Chas and Dan).

Notably, the details of Carl’s death were kept secret until the episode went live, with producers keeping tight-lipped as to who would be killed.

As Carl King died, the 40th Anniversary marked the beginning of Cameron’s killing spree.

What else makes the Emmerdale 50th anniversary top 10 list?

Marlon’s stroke was one of the year’s most affecting storylines (Credit: ITV)

5. Emmerdale 50th anniversary: Marlon’s Stroke (2022)

2022 saw one of the soap opera’s most affecting storylines to date.

On the day of his proposal to Rhona, Marlon Dingle suffered a massive stroke, turning comedy (as Marlon struggled to find the engagement ring) into tragedy.

Fans have praised the soap for raising stroke awareness.

They also singled out actor Mark Charnock for his performance as Marlon. His story continues on episodes of the show today.

But how will Marlon be affected by the 50th anniversary storm in Emmerdale?

The barn fire would have repercussions for years to come (Credit: Shutterstock/ITV)

6. The Barn Fire (2000)

The soap killed off a long-running member of the cast in this episode.

In trying to help dad Jack Sugden out of a financial pickle, son Andy decided to burn the farmyard barn down for insurance money.

However, unbeknownst to Andy, Jack‘s wife – and Andy’s adoptive mother – Sarah was inside.

The fallout from Sarah’s death was felt for years afterwards, as Andy and brother Robert fought over Andy’s part in her death.

In 2005, Andy and Debbie Dingle had a daughter together, who they named Sarah, in honour of Andy’s late mother.

Cameron became one of the show’s most notorious villains (Credit: Shutterstock/ITV)

7. The Woolpack Siege by Cameron Murray (2013)

After murdering Carl King in 2012, Cameron Murray quickly unravelled – killing a further two people in the months which followed.

His descent into madness climaxed upon his return to the village in 2013.

Escaping from police custody, Cameron held the staff and customers of the Woolpack hostage – threatening to shoot anyone who attempted to leave.

As a storm raged outside, Cameron and Debbie found themselves trapped in the pub’s flooded cellar.

Cameron died, but is remembered as one of the show’s most dangerous and unpredictable villains.

Holly died after a heroin overdose (Credit: ITV)

8. Holly Barton’s Death (2016)

The Barton family joined the soap in 2009, quickly establishing themselves as major players in the village.

As the family collapsed due to Moira‘s affair with Cain Dingle, daughter Holly developed a major drug addiction.

Her dependence on heroin which would follow her through the rest of her days on the soap. Holly went in and out of rehab, even surviving one overdose in 2012.

After moving to London to work as a fashion designer, Holly returned to Emmerdale in 2016, having relapsed into her addiction. She spent the six months of her return trying to get clean.

Sadly, her battle was in vain. Moira found Holly dead in her bed, in September 2016.

A shock to all, including the viewers, who had not been forewarned that the character was leaving the soap.

Leanna was the first of Meena’s victims in the village (Credit: ITV)

9. Meena Kills Leanna (2021)

A new soap serial killer revealed herself in July 2021, with the first village victim of psychopath Meena Jutla.

After discovering that Meena had stolen money from a charity, Leanna Cavanagh faced off against Meena.

When she learned that Meena had previously killed a girl, Leanna fled into the woods.

And it was there that she died – flung off a bridge, dashed onto the rocks below.

As she sat with Leanna during her dying moments (even stealing her ring!), viewers learned that the soap had revealed its next big villain.

And worse was yet to come…

The death of Frank Tate is one of Emmerdale’s most iconic moments (Credit: Shutterstock/ITV)

10. Kim kills Frank (1997)

After faking her death (using a lookalike sex worker!) Kim Tate returned from beyond the grave to haunt husband Frank into a heart attack.

After a holiday in the Caribbean, Kim returned to Emmerdale and confronted Frank in his home.

The shock of seeing his supposedly dead wife gave Frank a massive heart attack. As he died, Kim uttered the iconic line “You’re a dinosaur Frank, and you know what happened to them.”

An iconic line, from one of the show’s best villains.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

