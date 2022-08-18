Emmerdale 50th anniversary: Soap boss teases ‘explosive consequences’ as Harriet goes after Kim’s man

Emmerdale bosses have teased ‘explosive consequences’ as Harriet makes a play for Kim‘s fiancé Will Taylor in the soap‘s anniversary.

Kim and Will have been planning their wedding. However it sounds like viewers will see a darker side to Kim as Harriet tries to win Will back.

Kim and Will are planning their wedding (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale 50th anniversary: Kim goes after Harriet?

Emmerdale fans know that Will has a long history with his ex-girlfriend Harriet Finch.

They split up after he discovered she had been cheating on him with dodgy DI Mark Malone, who had been tormenting Will.

Malone was killed by Dawn. But Harriet and Will went to great efforts to cover it up and hide the body.

Will began seeing Kim and although their relationship hasn’t always been smooth sailing, they are planning their wedding.

Could Harriet be in danger from Kim? (Credit: ITV)

However it seems as if Harriet will try to win Will back and Kim won’t be happy.

As reported in Metro.co.uk, Emmerdale boss Kate Brooks said: “I think it’s completely safe to say Kim’s dark side is never far away.

“Kim is such an iconic character and she is capable of many dastardly things, so when she finds out that Harriet has been making a play for her man, there will be consequences.

“How Kim will deal with things remain to be seen but it’s going to be a really complex love triangle that will have explosive consequences.”

What will Kim do? Could Harriet be in danger?

Aaron is coming back (Credit: ITV)

What else do we know about the anniversary?

Emmerdale’s 50th anniversary will take place in October and it’s set to be a huge week as a massive storm rips through the village.

The storm will tear through the village causing chaos and destruction with bosses promising that nothing will be the same afterwards.

There will also be three big returns as Aaron Dingle, Tracy Metcalfe and Diane Sugden make their way back to the village.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

