Emmerdale 50th anniversary: Fans convinced they know who will die in killer storm as they predict huge whodunnit

Emmerdale fans are convinced they know who will die in the soap’s 50th anniversary week, which will show the village being torn about by a storm.

Earlier this month it was confirmed a deadly storm with rip through the village.

It’s safe to say things won’t be the same afterwards, but will someone lose their life in the event?

Emmerdale 50th anniversary storm

The storm will strike and Emmerdale bosses have already revealed that some of the villagers will be in danger.

Speaking at an Emmerdale press event, soap bosses said: “Some of our best-loved villagers will be in peril and it’s safe to say that literally the village won’t be the same after this.

“It’ll never be the same again.”

Now some fans think that Al Chapman could be the one in danger.

Viewers know Al has been secretly having an affair with Chas Dingle.

Since his arrival in the village in 2019, Al has made many enemies in the village including the Dingle family.

Although Al has caused many issues for Chas and her husband Paddy, the two started sleeping together.

Paddy and Al’s girlfriend Kerry have no idea Al and Chas have been secretly seeing each other.

But fans think that Al will be the one to die in the storm.

Fans think Al Chapman will die during the storm

In a Digital Spy forum called ‘Emmerdale storm – who will die?’ fans discussed their theories.

One fan said: “Can see Al being killed in a whodunnit but whoever it was getting away with it (for now), as it will be made to look like he was killed in the storm.”

A second fan said: “Would definitely see Al dying.”

A third viewer wrote: “I think Al.”

Another fan added: “Al could be the only death during the storm. Faith might die beforehand.”

Do you think someone will die in the storm? If so, who?

