As Emmerdale approaches its 50th anniversary, show bosses have revealed the one storyline that the soap will never do.

In the 50 years it has been on air, Emmerdale has tackled a number of controversial storylines, including Rhona Goskirk‘s rape, the assisted suicide of Jackson Walsh, and its Maya Stepney grooming storyline.

It is currently airing a storyline which sees Faith Dingle take her own life.

Is anything off limits in Emmerdale?

Dying from a fatal brain tumour, Faith decided to take her own life (Credit: ITV)

One storyline Emmerdale will never do

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Kate revealed how proud she was of previous storylines.

“I am most proud of stories that raise awareness and help people,” she said.

But one topic is too far beyond the pale.

“We haven’t covered incest,” executive producer Jane Hudson told the publication, “but we are not doing it.”

After all, even at its darkest, Emmerdale is a form of escapism.

“We have got access into people’s living rooms,” said Kate. “Every story is important whether it is a lighter story that gives people a respite from the daily grind, or the hard-hitting story like Marlon‘s stroke.”

“We want to make stories relevant to now.”

And it seems that this remit does not include incest.

Second cousins Cain and Charity had a daughter together, in Debbie Dingle (Credit: ITV)

Kissing cousins

The closest the show has come to tackling the issue is in the relationship between second cousins Cain and Charity Dingle.

The lovers raised a daughter in Debbie, and have now gone on to separate partners.

Cain is now with Moira, and Charity is with Mackenzie Boyd.

It seems as though Cain and Charity’s now distant relationship is firmly in the past, with no plans to revisit such stories.

Emmerdale is set to be devastated with the arrival of a massive storm (Credit: ITV)

The Emmerdale 50th anniversary is nearly here

As the show celebrates its 50th anniversary, a massive storm is set to strike the village.

This promises to wrap up a series of long-running storylines and character arcs.

In particular, Chas and Al’s controversial affair is set to be affected.

Meanwhile, Kim and Will’s wedding will be rocked by Kim’s confrontation with a lovestruck Harriet.

The storm will serve as a massive shake-up for Emmerdale and its characters.

