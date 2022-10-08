Emmerdale 50th anniversary: Best barmaids who’ve served behind the Woolpack bar

The Woolpack in Emmerdale has seen its fair share of barmaids over the years.

As the Emmerdale 50th Anniversary is almost upon us, let’s take a walk down memory lane, with a drink pulled by our favourite Woolpack women.

There have been so many unforgettable women who’ve pulled pints in The Woolpack over the years that it’s almost impossible to pick just 10. Almost.

Here are our faves.

Best Emmerdale barmaids: Charity Dingle

As Emmerdale barmaids go, Charity wasn’t always popular with punters (Credit: YouTube)

Emmerdale stalwart Charity currently owns The Woolpack along with her son, Ryan Stocks, but she’s not a new face behind the bar.

She co-owned the pub with Chas until 2021.

Chas asked her to sell her shares to Marlon after she cheated on Vanessa and started going off the rails, drinking too much and generally being a bit of a nightmare.

When she and Ryan bought the pub at auction, Charity made Chas and Marlon apply for their old jobs to show them up for forcing her out. What a woman.

Alicia Gallagher

Emmerdale’s Alicia is much missed behind the bar (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Alicia was one of the longest serving Emmerdale barmaids, serving behind the bar from 2010 until she left the village in 2015.

She was the stereotypical ‘mouthy barmaid’, but had a soft centre really.

Alicia was working in the pub when Cameron Murray burst in and held everyone at gunpoint. She was shot in the siege, but luckily made a full recovery.

The shooting also made David Metcalfe realise how much he loved her. Because nothing makes you face up to tricky feelings like a bullet.

More recently fans have called for Alicia’s return following the news that actress Natalie Anderson has left Hollyoaks. Could Alicia make a surprise return to Emmerdale for the 50th anniversary?

Tricia Dingle

We loved Tricia behind the bar (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Awww, Tricia!

Trish was the granddaughter of then-Woolpack owner, Alan Turner. She was a big hit behind the bar from the moment she turned up in 1998.

Especially with the men of the village.

She wasn’t such a huge hit with her colleague Bernice Blackstock though and the two women had a hilarious rivalry as they tried to prove who was the better bartender. Bernice was eventually made bar manager and she and Tricia became friends.

Even though Tricia slept with Bernice’s fella, Gavin.

Marlon Dingle was the love of Tricia’s life though and they married in 2003. Sadly, Tricia was killed in the storm of 2004.

With another storm set to rock the Emmerdale during the 50th anniversary month, will Marlon be getting deja vu?

Tricia’s greatest moment was accidentally setting fire to the pub with fireworks, causing it to burn to the ground. Well done, Tricia. The Woolpack DID get a nice refurb out of it, however.

Moira Barton

Moira’s time behind the bar was memorable (Credit: Shutterstock)

Before Moira became a full-time farmer/part-time-roller-in-hay (Alex, Pete, Nathan), she worked behind the bar in the Woolpack.

And she worked alongside her future sis-in-law, Chas Dingle. But these were not the happiest of times for Moira.

She soon became irked when Chas started openly flirting with Moira’s husband, John. This led to fisticuffs between the women.

And Moira looked for another job.

Lexi Nicholls

Lexi was definitely one to remember (Credit: Shutterstock)

Emmerdale barmaid Lexi got a job at the Woolpack after arriving and being instructed to get gainful employment by her ‘sister’, Carrie Nicholls.

Lexi was a hit behind the bar and quickly struck up a friendship with landlady, Chas Dingle.

This didn’t last long though, Carl King being the main reason why.

Lexi left the pub and began working for Pollard. Lexi married Carl but this didn’t end well either and Lexi ended up kidnapping Nicola and Jimmy King’s baby, Angelica, and having a stand-off with Carl on the roof of the hospital.

Why are hospital roofs always so accessible on TV?

Lexi left the village not long after that. Which was probably the only smart decision she made.

Bernice Blackstock

Bernice behind the bar in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Bubbly Bernice was given a job as bar manager of the Woolpack by Alan Turner, much to the chagrin of Tricia.

She and Tricia had an intense rivalry, but both were popular with the regulars. The rivalry got too much for Alan though and, after suffering a heart attack, he decided he’d had enough of the pub.

Bernice was able to buy the pub after being left some money. She had an embarrassing moment when the new pub plaque read ‘Bernice Blockstack’.

While working in the pub, Bernice got together with local vicar, Ashley Thomas, and gave birth to their daughter, Gabrielle. Eventually, Bernice left the pub to work on a cruise ship when her marriage to Ashley crumbled. She sold her share of the pub to Louise Appleton.

Louise Appleton

Louise’s time and landlady was memorable (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Australian Louise started out as a temporary barmaid, but eventually became co-owner of the Woolpack alongside Diane Sugden and Val Lambert.

Like the other bar staff, Louise was popular with the men of the village, but she disappointed when when she hooked up with Rodney Blackstock. This was made even more complicated as Rodney’s ex-wife, Diane, was Louise’s best friend.

During her time in the village, Louise killed her controlling partner, Ray, got played by Matthew King, had a fling with the vicar and eventually left with toyboy lover, Jamie Hope.

Emmerdale barmaids: Chas Dingle

There’s never a dull moment with Chas behind the bar (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Chas was co-owner of the Woolpack from 2011 when she bought 50 percent of it from Diane Sugden. She remained co-owner until 2021, when she was forced to put the pub up for auction.

Chas’s reign was suitably dramatic and included her affair with niece, Debbie’s, boyfriend Cameron Murray, Cameron’s subsequent armed siege, accidentally stabbing Diane while suffering post-traumatic stress disorder, her relationship with Paddy Kirk and the tragic loss of the daughter, Grace.

Chas also had several barfights with her fellow villagers including Moira Barton, Eve Jenson, Lexi Nicholls, Debbie Dingle.

Diane Sugden

An Emmerdale legend, Diane Sugden was the beating heart of the Woolpack (Credit: ITV)

Diane became co-owner of the pub when her daughter Bernice split with her fiance, Gavin.

Bernice couldn’t afford to buy her cheating ex out, so Diane stepped in and they became co-landladies. Diane became the sole owner of the pub after her husband, Jack Sugden, died.

But by 2011, she’d had enough and sold 50 percent to Chas.

Diane got caught up in Cameron’s siege and, later, was stabbed by a traumatised Chas and then discovered her cancer had returned.

Unsurprisingly, this was enough to make Diane decide to sell up and live her life somewhere less dangerous. Perhaps an active volcano.

Kathy Glover

Kathy was a barmaid before opening her own wine bar (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Emmerdale legend Kathy was a staple during her time in the village and – much like other female characters – did a stint behind the bar.

She was popular with the men of the village.

She left the job when her hours clashed with her then-husband Jackie Merrick’s work pattern.

But Kathy was able to put her bar experience to good use when she set up a wine bar with Eric Pollard some years later.

