Emmerdale 50th anniversary: 10 biggest ever love rats ranked

Emmerdale is a village that thrives on cheating and infidelity and, as we celebrate its 50th anniversary, here are its biggest ever love rats!

The small Yorkshire enclave has had more affairs than Midsomer has had murders – but who is the biggest cheater?

We’ve ranked the top ten…

10 Harriet Finch

Special mention must go to Harriet Finch.

She never let a uniform get in the way of her adultery – whether it was as a police officer or a vicar.

Harriet even dropped her holy frock in the vestry for a succession of criminals – with Cain Dingle, Will Taylor and DI Malone all enjoying themselves in front of the Lord.

Usually behind each other’s backs.

9 Nate Robinson

For a Dingle, Nate isn’t actually that bad.

Yes he arrived in the village with a plan to seduce his own stepmother and destroy dad Cain Dingle’s marriage and life – but everyone has their own sob story.

He kissed Rhona Goskirk, slept with Kerry Wyatt and Tracy Metcalfe and then tried to sleep with Amy Wyatt.

Then he cheated on Tracey with her sister’s girlfriend and lied about it.

Since then he’s bedded Chloe Harris – completing his collection of the Wyatt family cottage.

8 Zak Dingle

How could he cheat on Lisa?

And with Joanie of all people! It’s beyond the pale. It doesn’t matter that he spent years being faithful – he strayed with Joanie.

Sleeping with the lodger is bad enough – but staying with her after destroying your marriage – that’s just too much.

Lisa was devastated, and it is unforgivable for viewers.

7 Bob Hope

The man of multiple wives, even more children, and not a moral between them.

Bob has cheated on all his wives – including most recently Brenda, with widow Laurel Thomas.

It cost him his home, his business and his dignity – and now he works part time in a pub. but will he cheat on current squeeze Wendy?

6 Moira Dingle

Where to begin with Moira?

She began her cheating ways when she slept with her husband’s own brother and falling pregnant with son Adam.

Then she cheated on John again with Cain Dingle.

And then hunky farmhand Alex Moss was ensnared in her clutches.

And then she bedded her own nephew Pete Barton, before having an affair with her own stepson Nate Robinson.

It’s exhausting being in Emmerdale!

5 Chas Dingle

Woolpack landlady Chas is quite restrained, affair wise, for a Dingle.

Yes she seduced Debbie’s boyfriend Cameron, though paid the price when he turned into a serial killer and murdered her sister.

But now she is having it away with Al Chapman behind her devoted husband Paddy’s back.

That’s just unforgivable.

4 David Metcalfe

The shopkeeper has barely been alone since arriving in the village all those years ago.

Delilah Dingle, Katie Sugden and Jasmine Thomas were some of his first lovers – and Nicola King.

There were affairs a plenty before he was set to marry Leyla Harding, before she called off the wedding and he moved on with her sister Alicia.

He then promptly cheated on Alicia with Priya Sharma.

Then he moved onto Tracy, but left her for paedophile Maya Stepney who cheated on him with his own son.

Now he’s with Victoria Sugden – and we can’t wait to see how he messes that up.

3 Debbie Dingle

There was a time when you couldn’t hurl a rock in Emmerdale without hitting a cheater – and nine times out of ten it would be Debbie.

Like both of her parents she’s had more affairs than Midsomer has had murders.

But Debbie specialises in brothers – destroying Pete and Ross’s relationship over her, forcing them both to leave the village.

And let’s not forget her mother’s own fiance Michael. The list is endless.

2 Charity Dingle

It seems unlikely that Charity Dingle has ever been in a relationship and not cheated.

Months after arriving in the village she had seduced millionaire Chris Tate AND his sister Zoe.

And then she had an affair with her own cousin Cain Dingle.

She even cheated on Jai Sharma with Declan Macey, and then Declan with Ross Barton – and then Cain again.

Her current relationship with Mackenzie Boyd began when she kissed him in a layby while her girlfriend Vanessa BATTLED CANCER ALONE.

And then she tried to kiss Vanessa while she was with Mackenzie.

It’s a bit much if you ask us.

1 Cain Dingle

Cain isn’t just Emmerdale’s biggest love rat – he’s soap’s biggest love rat.

The criminal hasn’t been in a relationship where he hasn’t cheated – usually in vile circumstances – and he seems intent on destroying any and all happiness near to him.

He’s cheated with – and on – Charity, Moira, Harriet, Sadie King, Jasmine, Amy and Priya.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

But the thing that makes Cain the worst love rat is what he did to his first partner – Angie Reynolds.

When she called off their affair, he groomed and abused her underaged daughter Ollie.

And then a few years alter to tech his daughter Debbie a lesson – he seduced her young girlfriend Jasmine.

He’s just the worst.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

