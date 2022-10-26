Emmerdale: 5 things that must happen as Chas and Al’s affair is exposed

With Chas and Al planning on running away in Emmerdale and with Aaron struggling to keep their affair a secret, it’s only a matter of time before it is exposed.

But what will happen when everything is out in the open?

Here are 5 things that we need to see once Chas and Al’s affair is exposed.

Paddy deserves happiness (Credit: ITV)

1. Emmerdale: Paddy needs to leave Chas

Paddy has been supporting Chas throughout Faith’s cancer journey and has let her take all of her anger out on him.

Chas doesn’t deserve Paddy and has never been grateful for everything he’s done for her.

When the affair gets exposed, Paddy needs to leave Chas.

She may try and spin a web of lies on how the affair was just a distraction from her mum’s illness, but Paddy needs to see through these lies and leave Chas for good.

Kerry’s wedding dreams will be ruined (Credit: ITV)

2. Kerry needs to dump Al

Al never intended to agree to marry Kerry, he only said ‘yes’ to getting engaged because everyone in The Woolpack was watching him.

The cheating fiancé keeps trying to find the right time to dump her but bottles it.

When Kerry finds out about the affair, she should be the one doing the dumping before Al dumps her.

That will really damage his ego.

Kerry needs to push Al out of her life for good and cancel her wedding plans, before Al gets to hurt her first.

Chas’ family need to cut all ties with her (Credit: ITV)

3. Emmerdale: The Dingles disown Chas for her behaviour

Chas doesn’t have any morals when it comes to completely destroying the lives of her family.

She’s been willing to run away and let them face the aftermath of her affair without her.

The Dingles are a grieving family, struggling to come to terms with the deaths of Faith and Liv.

When they realise that Chas didn’t say goodbye to Faith because she was with Al, there is bound to be carnage.

And, when they realise that she is partly responsible for Liv’s death, they need to cut her out of the family all together.

After all, Chas is willing to leave them behind for good, so they shouldn’t give her the chance to make things up to them.

Mandy is just what Paddy needs (Credit: ITV)

4. Mandy and Paddy to get back together

Mandy and Paddy have been spending a lot of time together lately.

They’ve especially had time to bond as they help Vinny get through the loss of Liv.

Connecting through grief, Paddy needs to realise that Mandy would love him more than Chas has ever done.

Mandy loves Paddy for who he is and brings out the best in him.

This makes a change from Chas who always brings him down.

Karma needs to go after Chas (Credit: ITV)

5. If Chas and Al stay together, he cheats on her, and she learns her lesson

Chas needs to learn her lesson.

If she thinks that cheating Al will simply settle down with her and not turn his head for another woman again, then she’s as naive as they come.

Al doesn’t do commitment – just look at what he did to poor Priya.

If Chas does run away with Al and start afresh, Al needs to cheat on Chas and let karma pay her a little visit.

Then she’d truly have nothing and realise the true consequences of her actions.

