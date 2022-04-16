Emmerdale: 5 theories on Leyla Cavanagh’s big secret

Emmerdale favourite Leyla Cavanagh is hiding a huge secret.

The wedding planner has been behaving suspiciously for weeks now and well it’s become obvious.

Next week a new hint will be dropped by the soap but we want to know what she is hiding.

So here are the most likely theories…

Is Mrs Cavanagh having an affair in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

1. An affair

Yes, Leyla has only just got married and yes she’s usually faithful – mostly – but she also lives in Emmerdale.

And it is a rule unwritten and probably actually written that in the village everyone cheats eventually.

Read more: 16 Emmerdale spoilers reveal Leyla’s big secret, Marlon’s bad news and Al’s cheating

So with her suspicious behaviour, the obvious conclusion is that she’s having an affair. With Suzy?

Is Suzy a long-lost sister? (Credit: ITV)

2. Secret sister

Spoiler fans know that Leyla has a secret connection to newcomer Suzy.

She’s the woman who was randomly carrying a cake through the village with no client in sight, nor bakery to come from. Suspicious if you ask us!

But could she be Leyla’s secret sister?

3. Addiction

The woman was just shot – and was up and running around just hours later.

If anyone is knocking back painkillers like sweets, it’s Leyla Cavanagh.

There was a scene last month where she had mislaid some painkillers and that seemed to suggest that she was becoming reliant on them.

But does Emmerdale need another addict?

Will Leyla turn out to be undergoing therapy in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

4. Therapy

If there’s anyone who needs therapy in Emmerdale – it’s Leyla.

She’s just been shot; months after losing her baby, her step-daughter was murdered; her husband is at best emotionally absent and her son was targeted by a paedophile step-mother.

It’s been a lot.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Leyla in therapy dealing with her issues.

Is Andrea alive? (Credit: ITV)

5. Andrea Tate

It would be wildly random to have Leyla secretly keeping Andrea Tate both alive and secret, but this is Emmerdale and stranger things have happened.

Furtive phone calls, disappearing at random moments, missing very important events – Leyla’s definitely hiding something.

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla’s secret exposed as shock lesbian affair?

So obviously Andrea survived and her business partner is helping her to stay under the radar.

Right?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think Leyla in Emmerdale is hiding.