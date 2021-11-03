Emmerdale character Gabby was being watched by a mystery person in last night’s episode (Tuesday, November 2), but who could it be?

In the scenes, Gabby spoke to Charles in the village when out for a walk with her newborn son, Thomas. However they were being watched from the bushes.

As Charles went back in the church, it became clear Gabby felt like she wasn’t on her own.

She turned to look the bushes but no one was there. However viewers saw a blurred figure walking away.

Who could it be? Here are five theories as to who could be watching Gabby.

Will Taylor

Is Will hiding in the village? (Credit: ITV)

Will is Kim’s on/off lover who works as the Estate Manager at Home Farm fled the village a few weeks ago after confessing to Kim that DI Malone’s body is buried on Home Farm.

However it has been revealed that Will is going to return to the village this week. Could he be the one in the bushes?

The mystery man at the end , walked a lot like Will , maybe he's working undercover for Kim ? #emmerdale — DarkMatter (@AliensTweet2) November 3, 2021

Jamie Tate

Jamie is missing, presumed dead (Credit: ITV)

Another theory is that Jamie could be the one watching Gabby, who just have birth to his son, Thomas.

Jamie is currently missing presumed dead after crashing his car into a lake. As his body was never recovered, his mum, Kim, believes he could still be alive.

After the crash, fans came up with theories about what happened to him.

Now fans are convinced he’s alive.

Jamie was definitely hiding in those bushes #Emmerdale — Nail.makeup_soapie_ (@fitness_makeup) November 2, 2021

Well that was 100% Jamie hiding in the bushes 😂 #Emmerdale — Jordan Phelps (@JordanPhelps21) November 2, 2021

Jamie hidding in the bushes #Emmerdale — Gareth Richards (@Gareth4Richards) November 2, 2021

Jamie in the bushes #Emmerdale — 💛❤️ Dion ❤️💛 (@DionPetrie) November 2, 2021

Is Jamie hiding in the bushes? 🤔🤔😬😬#Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) November 2, 2021

Joe Tate

Joe was last seen in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Joe Tate fled the village in 2018 to get away from Kim, who wanted him dead.

For months viewers didn’t know if Joe was dead or alive, however it was revealed that he is alive.

Fans think that Joe is alive and could be watching the village to get revenge on Kim.

I think it's Declan who is Chloe's dad and Joe Tate is hiding in the bushes lol 👀 #emmerdale — 👻 (@lyns8y) November 3, 2021

It's Joe Tate spying on Gabby not Jamie #emmerdale — Niamh Lyons (@NiamhLy49650062) November 2, 2021

Joe Tate I think — Niamh Lyons (@NiamhLy49650062) November 2, 2021

It would be boring if it was Jamie. I’m hoping it’s a shock. Joe? Maybe he’s in hiding with Jamie #emmerdale — Beth (@bethyjj18) November 2, 2021

DS Rogers

DS Rogers is investigating the survival challenge disaster (Credit: ITV)

It was recently revealed DS Rogers is investigating what happened on the survival challenge.

Viewers know that Meena murdered Andrea and left her body in the burning maze.

Police know Andrea was murdered, but not who killed her.

Last week, Kim was arrested on suspicion of Andrea’s murder, but was released as they didn’t have solid evidence.

Is there a chance DS Rogers could be watching Gabby and Kim to try and see if they can find out who murdered Andrea?

Andrea Tate

Fans think Andrea could still be alive (Credit: ITV)

One fan has also come up with the theory that it could be Andrea.

Andrea was killed by Meena in the maze, but fans have predicted that she is still alive and under police protection.

Could Andrea still be alive and watching Gabby?

Not me still trying to believe Andrea isn’t gone😭 @Annanightingale #Emmerdale — Dan (@dan_langshaw1) November 2, 2021

