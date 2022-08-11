Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Thursday, August 11) reveal it’s Marlon and Rhona‘s wedding day.

It’s a big day with the couple, but with Marlon in hospital will he make it back to the village in time to get married?

Marlon had a fall, but will he make it to his wedding in time? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: 5 Spoilers from Marlon and Rhona’s wedding

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, August 10) Marlon tried to get to his feet and ended up falling to the ground.

His best friend Paddy wanted to take him to the hospital and Marlon agreed, but only if Rhona didn’t find out.

At the hospital Marlon was told that due to his high blood pressure he would need to stay overnight.

But will he make back it in time to get married? Here are 5 spoilers from Marlon and Rhona’s wedding.

Marlon was taken to hospital after falling (Credit: ITV)

1. Marlon is told he can’t leave hospital

In tonight’s episode it’s the day of Rhona and Marlon’s wedding and an ecstatic Rhona still has no idea that her fiancé is in hospital.

Marlon is upset when a nurse tells him that his blood pressure readings are still too high for him to be discharged.

Paddy tries to keep Marlon calm but they both become stressed out.

Vanessa tries to delay Rhona (Credit: ITV)

2. Rhona senses something is wrong

Meanwhile Vanessa and Mary know what’s going on and try to delay Rhona getting to the church.

But it’s not long before Rhona figures out something is wrong.

She hopes Marlon will turn up and Vanessa does her best to try and reassure her.

Marlon arrives (Credit: ITV)

3. Marlon arrives

Priya is thrilled and relieved when Paddy turns up with Marlon in his decorated wedding wheelchair and wedding suit.

Rhona starts to panic knowing something is wrong. However moments later Paddy bursts through the door wheeling Marlon in.

Everyone is thrilled as Marlon and Rhona get married (Credit: ITV)

4. Marlon and Rhona get married

Everyone is emotional as Rhona and Marlon exchange their wedding vows.

Priya dances confidently (Credit: ITV)

5. Priya keeps her word to Marlon

Keeping her word to Marlon, Priya takes off her jacket at the wedding party, revealing her scars.

She dances confidently as Marlon smiles at her.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!