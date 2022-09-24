Emmerdale: 5 changes that are desperately needed after the big storm

Emmerdale is rapidly approaching its 50th anniversary and planning a big storm.

And while fans are focused on the huge wind storm that’s set to change the village forever – we can’t wait to see how the village rebuilds itself.

We have some pointers where they should start…

Emmerdale needs to revamp its shop (Credit: ITV)

Shop revamp after the Emmerdale storm

A farm shop – without a farm, bizarrely – definitely has its place in Emmerdale but this one does not.

Forget loo rolls and essentials, David’s shop sells speciality olives and wine by the flagon.

No wonder he’s in financial ruin every other week – that’s when he’s there.

The shop is the perfect candidate to be completely destroyed and reborn – with a new owner and a decent business plan.

Also things people in the village would actually want to buy – not a soap version of a Mini Waitrose.

It’s Emmerdale, not Hebden Bridge.

The cafe is looking quite tatty these days (Credit: ITV)

Cafe makeover

If there is one business in Emmerdale that drastically needs a refit it’s the cafe.

Those chairs, that sofa, and my goodness don’t get us started on the tables.

Formica may have been at the forefront of Brenda’s mind when she envisioned the cafe in 1972, but it’s looking tatty and cheap just about now.

There’s nothing else for it – the wind needs to pick up a tree and repeatedly smash it so we never have to set eyes on the hideous decor again.

And a bit less outdoor seating – it’s a Yorkshire village not the South of France, for crying out loud.

Marlon will need a new enemy after he recovers fully (Credit: ITV)

Restaurant opening

Why not? They’ve got practically every other hospitality business running and doing a roaring trade in this tiny remote village.

Let’s have a new chef to rival Marlon and a cute little eatery opened up in a converted barn.

It would inject a bit more pizazz into the village and give people somewhere else to go other than the Hide.

New houses

Emmerdale is full of NIMBYs.

That’s the only possible reason for the lack of property investment in the village that is crying out for new blood.

Time to bring the developers in, shove up a new estate and pack them with exciting characters for our regulars to clash with.

Actual farming

Nothing says ‘farming soap’ like the one farmer on the show moving the same bale of hay 15 times a year and calling it a day.

Get us some real farming happening – with the animals.

Not just the one sheep they trot out for Paddy to have a fiddle with when they need to remind us all he’s a vet.

There are too many Dingles in Emmerdale at the best of times (Credit: ITV)

Fewer Dingles

If you’re going to have a disaster, then the very least you can do is thin the herd a bit.

Ironically with the Dingles thinning the herd with the Emmerdale storm would increase the gene pool what with their propensity to breed with each other.

They make Game of Thrones look positively progressive.

But yes, if the soap could just kill ten or so of them off. They won’t be missed.

