Emmerdale has forgotten some pretty major storylines lately.

The ITV soap is becoming known for dropping seemingly huge storylines, only for them to never reappear again.

Here are some of the biggest examples…

Emmerdale fans hated Jamie Tate’s exit (Credit: ITV)

Jamie Tate

Is he alive? Is he dead? Frankly is anyone still conscious enough to remember?

The vet and thorough let down son of Kim Tate faked his own death and disappeared at some point – we can’t remember exactly when.

But after about 47 false starts about the truth being revealed, we’re now at the point where he’s been completely forgotten.

And we’re OK with that now.

DI Malone’s murder

It was the murder story that lasted approximately 49 of Emmerdale’s 50 years – despite not happening for a good 47 of them.

Viewers were desperate for it to end – and yet his body kept coming back like Yorkshire’s Rasputin.

Only since Kim Tate disappeared his body, it’s sort of been forgotten about. And now we miss it.

Amelia Spencer blames God for getting her pregnant in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Amelia’s fanatical religion

Remember before she was a totally shocked pregnant teenager when Amelia was obsessed with her body?

Well before that she was practically a trainee nun.

Not that the soap has remembered her alarming devotion to the church unless she needs to shout at Jesus for knocking her up at 15 anyway.

Who is Chloe’s dad in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

Chloe’s dad

Who is Chloe’s dad? More importantly who cares?

Back when the red-headed unemployed wanderer joined the soap she was the sister of Sarah Sugden’s heart donor, but soon became Noah Dingle’s girlfriend.

And then things got very complicated when Kerry Wyatt turned out to be her maid, and working for Chloe’s big bad dad Damon.

Only we’ve never met him – and he’s not been mentioned since. So what was the point?

Unless he’s set to be a familiar face revealed during the 50th next month?

