Emmerdale's tribute to 20 years of Charity and Cain Dingle leaves fans unhappy

Emmerdale has paid tribute to Charity and Cain Dingle on social media after the characters marked 20 years on the soap.

However, the celebratory post has left a sour test in some fans' throats as the old photograph the show used has caused controversy.

The snap, captioned: "Here's to 20 unforgettable years of Charity and Cain," was a rather steamy shot of the pair almost kissing.

Here's to 20 unforgettable years of Charity and Cain 🥂 #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/qwPJGJ9ZIs — Emmerdale (@emmerdale) March 31, 2020

20 years of Charity and Cain in Emmerdale turns sour

Fans were immediately disgruntled - some because Cain and Charity haven't been a couple for years.

Others felt it was disrespectful to Charity's current partner, Vanessa Woodfield.

I’m not keen on Vanessa or Charity, but I respect the fact that Charity is in love with Ness & vice versa. Throwing up this photo, is jaw dropping. You’re only going to wind up Vanity & Coira fans alike, but you know that don’t you🤦🏽‍♀️🙄 — Rina Hanson 🇬🇧🇧🇧🇯🇲 (@soaptelly) March 31, 2020

Bingo! You've guessed their game. It's what the social media team do for sport. But I don't play the game anymore. & it detracts from wishing 2 actors the best on 20 years which is an achievement so well done ED bravo 4 not just recognising the actors but 4 playing games instead — Mand 🌻 (@Lanclassmand) March 31, 2020

They are individual characters so a post to celebrate them individually would have been more appropriate — em (@Emily99463901) March 31, 2020

tweeting about chain in the big year of 2020? that’s sad 😔 — ♡ g (@charitysdingles) March 31, 2020

Well done for celebrating the milestone for them... however the photo is not the right choice at all — em (@Emily99463901) March 31, 2020

Celebrating a milestone like this with a caption like that and a photo of one of the most toxic relationships Emmerdale has ever seen, is truly distasteful. Please think before you tweet something like this. You can do better. — Sarah (@RegalRoni) March 31, 2020

I want to congratulate to both Emma and Jeff for their 20th anniversary on my favourite soap. ❤ Unfortunately you simply choose the wrong picture for that. . causing a lot of people feel uneasy. We should all be together in the times like this Put a smile on our faces not argue. — Joanna (@joanna1212) March 31, 2020

Incest is not okay

Others were absolutely horrified that the soap was seemingly glorifying incest!

Long-time viewers will remember that the second cousins have had an on-off relationship for most of their lives.

Charity and Cain nearly married once (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

They had daughter, Debbie, together when they were teens, and have reunited and broken up several times since.

They almost once got married!

Although distant cousins being together isn't technically illegal, focussing on it it left a bitter taste in the mouths of some fans.

Emmerdale. Promoting incest since 2000. — David Dalton (@Daviddalton1967) March 31, 2020

This photo makes me feel very uncomfortable. Incest should not still be promoted like that — em (@Emily99463901) March 31, 2020

Oh this picture... emmerdale, incest is not cute. — Tina (@Tina87194435) March 31, 2020

They are cousins they are cousins they are cousins — victoria- BRING OUT THE TIGER (@VicWeenieS) March 31, 2020

Controversial

It seems the anniversary of Emmerdale's Charity and Cain has caused controversy as a whole.

Yesterday (Tuesday, March 31) some fans complained when another fansite only celebrated 20 years of Cain and failed to acknowledge Charity.

To make matters worse, the official Emmerdale account retweeted that message, leaving viewers furious.

But it seems there's no competition between Emma Atkins and Jeff Hordley who play Charity and Cain.

Jeff and Emma love working alongside each other (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Charity and Cain forever

During separate interviews about their 20 years on the soap, Jeff confessed to Inside Soap: "My favourite character is Charity.

"I think Emma is fantastic and has an incredible range as an actress. She's really fun to work with and a good friend."

Similarly, in a chat with Digital Spy, Emma said: "Working with Mr Hordley is always a dream and Charity and Cain had a special connection, which I'd love to revisit one day.

"I do wish I worked with Jeff more," she added.

