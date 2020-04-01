The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Wednesday 1st April 2020
Emmerdale's tribute to 20 years of Charity and Cain Dingle leaves fans unhappy

Emma Atkins and Jeff Hordley are celebrating 20 years of their characters this week

By Carena Crawford
Updated:
Emmerdale has paid tribute to Charity and Cain Dingle on social media after the characters marked 20 years on the soap.

However, the celebratory post has left a sour test in some fans' throats as the old photograph the show used has caused controversy.

The snap, captioned: "Here's to 20 unforgettable years of Charity and Cain," was a rather steamy shot of the pair almost kissing.

20 years of Charity and Cain in Emmerdale turns sour

Fans were immediately disgruntled - some because Cain and Charity haven't been a couple for years.

Others felt it was disrespectful to Charity's current partner, Vanessa Woodfield.

Incest is not okay

Others were absolutely horrified that the soap was seemingly glorifying incest!

Long-time viewers will remember that the second cousins have had an on-off relationship for most of their lives.

Charity and Cain nearly married once (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

They had daughter, Debbie, together when they were teens, and have reunited and broken up several times since.

They almost once got married!

Although distant cousins being together isn't technically illegal, focussing on it it left a bitter taste in the mouths of some fans.

Controversial

It seems the anniversary of Emmerdale's Charity and Cain has caused controversy as a whole.

Yesterday (Tuesday, March 31) some fans complained when another fansite only celebrated 20 years of Cain and failed to acknowledge Charity.

To make matters worse, the official Emmerdale account retweeted that message, leaving viewers furious.

But it seems there's no competition between Emma Atkins and Jeff Hordley who play Charity and Cain.

Jeff and Emma love working alongside each other (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Charity and Cain forever

During separate interviews about their 20 years on the soap, Jeff confessed to Inside Soap: "My favourite character is Charity.

"I think Emma is fantastic and has an incredible range as an actress. She's really fun to work with and a good friend."

Similarly, in a chat with Digital Spy, Emma said: "Working with Mr Hordley is always a dream and Charity and Cain had a special connection, which I'd love to revisit one day.

"I do wish I worked with Jeff more," she added.

