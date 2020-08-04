Why did Emma Barton and Stephen Mulhern split up and who is she dating now?

Emma Barton has a complicated love life on-screen in EastEnders.

Away from the cameras, the stunning actress, 43, hasn't exactly been short of offers either.

The former Strictly favourite has previously dated one of her co-stars and was also in a relationship with Stephen Mulhern, 43.

But why did Emma Barton and Stephen Mulhern split and who is she dating now?

Emma Barton dated Stephen Mulhern for three years (Credit: Splash News)

Why did Emma Barton and Stephen Mulhern split?

According to Stephen, they split because the relationship came to a "natural end" in 2011.

The couple met in 2008 when they were both cast in the Snow White pantomime at the Marlow Theatre in Canterbury.

Emma played the lead role of Snow White, while panto veteran Stephen portrayed Muddles.

During an interview with Kent Online at the time, Emma said: "I have wanted to play [Snow White] since I was a child and I am just so excited about it."

The EastEnders star started dating Stephen shortly after working together.

During the relationship, the pair kept their romance out of the spotlight.

Three years later, they made the mutual decision to call it quits.

Who is Emma Barton dating now?

Emma is thought to currently be single.

The EastEnders star is extremely tight-lipped when it comes to her personal life.

In fact, there's been no mention of a partner since her split from Stephen.

Before she dated the Catchphrase host, she was in a relationship with her EastEnders co-star Joel Beckett

Her Instagram is dedicated to pictures of work, family and her adorable pet pooch Poppy Dog – with no sign at all of any romance.

Joel Beckett as Jake Moon in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

However, that doesn't mean she's been short of offers.

When Jamie Borthwick joined EastEnders as Jay Brown, he was smithed with Emma.

"I was about 14 when I first set eyes on Emma Barton," he told the TV Times. "I fell in love with her long, shapely legs and I wanted to marry her.

"Perry [Mitchell] told me to chat her up, and I remember walking over to her and saying, 'Alright darling… Wow, you smell nice.'

"It brought the house down and we still laugh about it now."

Emma let Jamie down gently by explaining she saw him as a little brother.

Emma is incredibly tight-lipped when it comes to her personal life (Credit: Splash News)

Is Emma Barton married?

Emma isn't currently married.

But the actress has been in the past to ex-husband Nigel Stoat.

The former couple were husband and wife for three years but divorced in 2005 – around the time she joined the cast of EastEnders.

At the time, a source close to the couple told The People that both Emma and Nigel were "devastated" to be separating.

They said: "Both are devastated their marriage didn't work out.

"Ultimately it was Emma who decided they couldn't go on. It hasn't been easy on either of them."

The star plays Honey Mitchell in EastEnders (Credit: ITV)

Does Emma Barton have children?

Emma doesn't have any children of her own.

However, on-screen her character Honey is a mother of two to daughter Janet and son William.

During an interview with the Express in 2015, Emma opened up about playing a mum in EastEnders.

She said: "They're really good kids and I love them to bits. Grace, who plays Janet, calls me Mummy Emma and gives me big hugs, and I help her with her scenes.

"I don't have any children and I must scare them because I'm literally trying to be their mother!"

Emma doesn't have any children (Credit: ITV)

How much is Emma Barton worth?

Emma's net worth is approximately between £760,000 and £3 million, according to Net Worthspedia.

The actress' main earnings come from playing Honey Mitchell in EastEnders.

She's been a main fixture in Albert Square since 2005.

BBC bosses haven't revealed the exact salaries of individual EastEnders cast members but stars are thought to earn up to £200,000 a year.

Is Emma Barton on social media?

If you're a fan of Emma, you can follow her on Instagram – her handle is @theemmabarton.

You can also keep up to date with Emma by following her on Twitter.

Emma's Twitter handle is @Emmabarton.

