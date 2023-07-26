Emma Barton celebrates her birthday in Italy by sharing pics with rock star boyfriend

EastEnders actress Emma Barton has celebrated her birthday in Italy by sharing pictures with her rock star boyfriend on Instagram.

Emma, who turns 46 today (Wednesday July 26), re-shared a sweet post from her man Jason Perry as an Insta Story.

The image showed Emma beaming widely, and wearing huge sunglasses and a hat, alongside Jason, 53.

With a blue sky behind them, they both looked into the camera lens for the selfie, with Emma adding three red hearts onto her upload.

Emma Barton is celebrating her birthday in Italy (Credit: Cover Images)

Happy birthday Emma Barton

In singer-songwriter Jason’s original post, he tagged their location as being in Florence in Italy.

And in the caption, the record producer made it clear how loved-up he is with the Honey Mitchell star.

“Happy birthday to my gorgeous girlfriend Emma,” he wrote.

I couldn’t think of a better place to share it with you.

Jason continued: “I couldn’t think of a better place to share it with you. I love you Ems xx.”

Soap fave Emma and Jason are believed to have been dating since last year.

Emma Barton shares her boyfriend’s post image as an Instagram Story (Credit: Instagram)

How Instagram fans have reacted

Friends and fans were quick to offer their best wishes to Emma in the comments section of Jason’s post.

“Happy birthday @theemmabarton, great seeing you both having a fab time!” wrote just one among many.

“You guys are too cute,” chipped in another person.

And someone else echoed that: “Ah! You guys look ace! Happy birthday @theemmabarton, hope you’re both having a rad holiday!”

Emma Barton has played Honey Mitchell on EastEnders since 2005 (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Who is Emma Barton’s boyfriend?

Jason is a member of 1990s alternative rock band A. The group’s top 20 single Starbucks was in the charts in 2002, with Nothing also reaching the top 10 hit that same year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Barton (@theemmabarton)

Emma was previously married to lawyer Nigel Stoat between 2002 and 2005. She has also been previously linked to Stephen Mulhern and EastEnders co-star Joel Beckett.

Read more: EastEnders star Emma Barton confirms romance with British rock star after Stephen Mulhern romance

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.