Emily Symons sends Home and Away fans into a spin as she shares pics from secret filming location

Emily Symons – AKA Marilyn from Home and Away – has sent fans wild after she shared some on-location pics from filming.

Emily shared a series of sun-soaked photos featuring herself, along with James Stewart, who plays Justin Morgan, Ethan Browne, who plays Tane Parata, and the legend that is Ray Meagher, AKA Alf Stewart.

In the photographs, Emily and her co-stars are dressed to impress! And intriguingly, they’re all wearing shades of red and burgundy, with Mr Stewart donning a very snazzy bow tie!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Symons (@emilysymons_)

And it looked like the friends were having lots of fun as they made faces and larked around on set.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Symons (@emilysymons_)

Wedding bells?

The fans were thrilled by the pictures and immediately decided the characters were dressed for a wedding.

“Who’s getting married, I wonder?” asked one fan, while another said: “Wedding for sure.”

Could it be a wedding? Justin’s currently happily coupled up with Leah Patterson-Baker, though their relationship has come under strain thanks to his anger issues. They don’t seem the obvious choice for a wedding.

And Tane finally tied the knot with Felicity earlier this year, so he’s not going to be walking up the aisle either!

So could it be some other glitzy occasion?

A birthday party? A engagement (now there’s a thought)? Some celebration for Summer Bay’s resident rock band, Lyrik? Perhaps they’re going to get their big break and treat their friends in the Bay to a night out?!

Or maybe Marilyn has finally defeated the evil Stunning Organics bosses and is throwing a party to celebrate?! Fingers crossed, eh?

Marilyn always looks glam (Credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Looking familiar?

While the fans were convinced it was a sneaky behind the scenes look at a fancy Summer Bay do, we reckon they might have jumped the gun.

Because Marilyn always looks glam, even when she’s just popping down to the cop shop!

Back to the drawing board, then!

We do have some inside info. One lucky fan shared a scoop, by saying they’d recently been on a tour of the Home and Away set, and had been told this particular location shoot was for the season finale.

Which sounds exciting, but means we’ll have to wait until the end of the year to find out more!

Read more: Home and Away: Where are the original cast now?

Home and Away airs Monday to Friday at 1.45pm on Channel 5.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!