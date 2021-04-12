Eileen Grimshaw has been in Coronation Street since 2000, but how many times has she been married?

In tonight’s episode of the ITV soap (Monday, April 12) Eileen invited George over for dinner.

Later, Eileen told Mary that George was coming over. She assured Mary that it was not a romantic meeting, but Mary told her even if it was she had her blessing.

Could there be romance ahead for Eileen? (Credit: ITV)

Could George be a potential new love interest for Eileen?

Eileen Grimshaw in Coronation Street: Who is she?

Eileen first appeared in Corrie in May 2000. She is the mother of Jason and Todd Grimshaw.

She works at Street Cars as the switch operator.

Eileen Grimshaw in Coronation Street: Her past relationships

In 1982, Eileen fell pregnant with Jason. His father was Tony Stewart.

Two years later, she went on to have another son, Todd, with a man named Duncan. But Eileen raised both of her sons by herself.

Tony is Jason’s dad (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

After arriving on the cobbles Eileen had failed relationships with Dennis Stringer, Ed Jackson, Pat Stanaway and Jerry Morton.

Eileen went on to date children’s entertainer Jesse Chadwick, but after discovering he made a pass at her sister Julie, both sisters chased him out of the Rovers.

She then dated Owen Armstrong. But when she discovered he began dating her friend Liz behind her back, she plotted revenge.

She blackmailed Owen for tax evasion. Later she was reported to police for fraud but was let go.

In 2011, Eileen met fireman Paul Kershaw after getting her head trapped in the Underworld railings.

Paul and Eileen were engaged (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

They began dating but when Eileen heard Paul had been spotted with another woman, she went to confront him.

It turned out Paul had a wife named Lesley, who had Alzheimer’s.

They split but Eileen still had feelings for Paul. After Lesley died, Paul and Eileen ended up getting back together and got engaged.

But they split in 2013 and Paul left Weatherfield.

A couple of years later, Eileen dated Adrian Mortimer, but Todd sabotaged their relationship by pretending to be a man named Jeff online, who was interested in Eileen.

Eileen broke up with Adrian for Jeff, but when Todd revealed he was Jeff, she was furious.

How many times has she been married?

Eileen allowed Michael Rodwell to move in with her after he discovered his wife, Gail, lied to her about his son Gavin and discovered Andy Carver had been pretending to be his son.

Michael died of a heart attack (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Eileen and Michael kissed, which led to another iconic fight between Gail and Eileen.

Eileen soon became fed of Michael’s jealousy and moved on to dodgy builder and killer Pat Phelan.

Michael ended up having a heart attack when confronting Pat over a scam. Pat failed to help Michael and let him die.

As well as dodgy building plans and scams, Phelan also killed Andy, Luke Britton and Vinny Ashford,

Eventually Eileen discovered that Pat wasn’t the man she thought he was. He was later stabbed and killed in the Bistro by Anna Windass after he took people hostage at Robert and Michelle’s wedding.

Credit: ITV/Joseph Scanlon/Shutterstock

After Pat, Eileen was understandably cautious about who she dated.

She started a brief relationship with lodger Jan Lozinski, however after a raid at a local nail salon, she believed he was involved in human trafficking.

He later revealed to her that he was a police informant and had to leave Weatherfield. She planned to go with him but he was soon shot by Rachel, who was part of the human trafficking ring.

Later, Sean went to visit Jan and convinced him to leave without Eileen.

