Which days is EastEnders on this week?

There are four visits to EastEnders this week beginning February 24, 2020, and Friday's episode has been moved from its usual time to 8.30pm

As Ian tries to support Sharon and cover his own guilt, the grieving mother is soon dealt another shocking blow by Karen.

How will Sharon cope with the bombshell?

Elsewhere, Callum is still missing and Ben and Stuart are desperate to find him.

And, Jean gets good news before being hit by a huge, heartbreaking shock.

Here's all the spoilers for the week ahead.

Monday February 24, 8pm

Jay is shocked to find out what happened to Callum (Credit: BBC)

Callum is still missing and Ben is desperate to find him. He knows Keanu is to blame so questions Sharon and Karen, but gets nowhere.

Jay is shocked when he finds out what happened at Christmas and tells Ben to report Callum's disappearance to the police, but is something else going on?

Stuart wants answers (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Stuart is stunned after finding out from Shirley that Callum is missing.

He confronts Ben, making threats and wanting answers.

Whitney is in prison (Credit: BBC)

As news of Leo's death spreads, Whitney finds herself locked up.

Tiffany asks Gray to take on Whit's case and despite his reservations, Gray agrees.

Elsewhere, Mick is pleased when Linda rips up the divorce papers and resists drinking, but it's clear she's struggling.

And, Ian is wracked with guilt, and fearful when an inquest is opened into Denny's death.

Tuesday February 25, 7.30pm

Sharon gets more devastating news from Karen (Credit: BBC)

Sharon takes her baby for a walk, but is stopped in her tracks by a newspaper headline about the boat crash.

When Karen approaches her, Sharon is left shocked by another bombshell revelation.

What has Karen told her? And what will Sharon do with the information?

Peter shocks his family (Credit: BBC)

Ian and Bobby are stunned to see Peter, but Peter can't hide how he feels about his dad and brother.

After some persuasion, Peter agrees to stay for Kathy's sake.

As the conversation turns to Ian's heroism in trying to save Dennis, uncomfortable Ian tries to brush it off.

Meanwhile, Gray is feeling the pressure of representing Whitney and snaps at Mia and MacKenzie, leaving Chantelle worried.

Whitney continues to maintain she acted in self-defence, but Gray is convinced she's hiding something in her police interview. She lies about calling Mick.

Also, Ben is panicking about Callum, and Daniel tells Jean he won't die until he knows she is okay.

Thursday February 27, 7.30pm

Jean gets her results (Credit: BBC)

Daniel forces Jean to go to her oncology appointment and she's overwhelmed to find her scan has come back clear.

But on her return home, Jean lies to Daniel, saying she has to wait longer for the results.

Mo soon puts her foot in it and reveals the truth to Daniel.

As Jean and Daniel sit in the Square gardens together, she heads off to get him a drink, but when she returns, she is left shocked by what she finds.

Elsewhere, Peter and Bobby arrive home, but it's clear Peter is struggling.

Ben lashes out at the police as they don't have an update on Callum so Stuart confronts Karen.

Friday February 28, 8.30pm

Keegan's gesture goes wrong (Credit: BBC)

Karen inspires Keegan to come up with an idea to cheer Tiffany up.

But his plan ends in disaster...

Meanwhile, Sharon wants details from Ian about Dennis, but he's wracked with guilt.

He's relieved when Dotty and Bex interrupt, but why does Dotty want to speak to Sharon?

As recent events take their toll, one person's lies begin to unravel and someone desperately tries to cover their tracks...

