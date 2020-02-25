EastEnders viewers confused about Phil Mitchell's whereabouts after boat tragedy

Viewers of EastEnders have been questioning where Phil Mitchell is after the boat tragedy.

In Friday night's episode (Friday February 21 2020) Phil and Keanu's showdown resulted in the party boat crashing and taking on water.

Unfortunately not everyone made it out alive as 13-year-old Dennis Rickman Jr died as a result of drowning.

As paramedics stopped trying to resuscitate Dennis, Phil watched on from a rescue boat and broke down in tears realising his adopted son had died.

Phil saw Dennis die (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Read More: EastEnders boss Kate Oates explains why Dennis Rickman Jr had to die

In last night's episode (Monday February 24 2020) Phil was nowhere to be seen and Phil's cousin Billy told his girlfriend Karen that he hadn't heard from Phil.

Viewers were confused as to where Phil has gone.

Where's phil? Has he gone back to hide his guilt in portugal......? 🤔 #EastEnders — Luna Loco (@LunaLocoJewels) February 24, 2020

@bbceastenders sorry but why is Sharon not getting proper screen time? Where is Phil? You know the mother and adoptive dad? What is this promised focus we going to have? Not impressed #EastEnders — Kathy Lars (@EESprite) February 24, 2020

My question is - WHERE IS PHIL MITCHELL WHILE HIS SON IS GOING THROUGH HELL THIS WEEK AND THE SON HE ADOPTED HAS JUST DIED? 😭 He'd better do something useful. #EastEnders — BallumFan (Sara 🙋‍♀️) (@BallumFan) February 24, 2020

Meanwhile Phil's wife Sharon, who he split from, returned home from the hospital with her newborn son.

However she was obviously still torn apart over the death of her first son Dennis.

Elsewhere, Phil's son Ben was desperately still trying to find his boyfriend Callum, who was kidnapped by Keanu Taylor.

Ben is struggling with hearing loss (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

But it wasn't long before Ben's best friend Jay realised he had another problem - Ben's head injury had caused further hearing loss.

Will Ben be able to find Callum and will Phil return?

Where is Phil?

In Friday's episode, as Sharon gave birth to her baby boy, Dennis lost his life.

After Ian Beale found out Dennis was responsible for Bobby Beale's online abuse, he ended up locking Dennis in a room on the lower deck of the boat planning to take him to the police after the party.

Dennis died (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Read More: FIRST LOOK: Next week's EastEnders in 10 pictures

Dennis left a voicemail for Sharon telling her what Ian had done before the boat crashed.

As the collision occurred, the lower decks began taking on water and whilst Ian went back for Dennis and tried to save him, a surge of water caused Dennis to drown.

Will Sharon find out what Ian did before the accident?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!