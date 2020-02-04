EastEnders viewers confused as Sheree reveals Isaac is Patrick's son

Viewers of EastEnders have been left confused as Sheree revealed to Patrick that her son Isaac is also his son, but insisted she doesn't want Isaac knowing the truth.

In last night's episode of the soap (Monday February 3 2020) Denise returned and learned Isaac is Sheree's son.

Later Denise apologised to Sheree for accusing her of having an affair at Christmas and forcing her to leave.

Denise met Isaac (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

However Patrick seemed to have some suspicions of his own.

She's just told Patrick Isaac is his son, but he shouldn't know? Why?

Later when he and his wife were alone, Patrick asked Sheree how old Isaac was, but she responded by saying she lost track.

As Patrick recalled when they had first met in April 1986, it became clear Sheree wasn't telling Patrick something.

Sheree told Patrick that Isaac is his son, but Isaac can never know the truth (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

He soon asked if Isaac was his son and at first Sheree denied it but she eventually admitted the truth.

She said: "When Isaac was born, I had to make sure he was safe. Accepted. Isaac is your son, Patty. But he can never know."

However viewers were confused as to why Isaac couldn't know the truth.

What is she hiding that sheree, she's just told Patrick Issac is his son but he shouldn't know? Why? #EastEnders — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) February 4, 2020

And why the secrecy over keeping Patrick from telling Isaac he's his birth father AKA an inevitability in 1) seeking him out again after decades, and 2) telling him this fact, Sheree? 🤔#EastEnders — Daniel_Bevis (@Daniel_Bevis) February 3, 2020

#EastEnders I really wanna know what sort of danger Patrick would’ve been to Isaac? Patrick was in a singing group. Not the mob. Was Sheree in an abusive relationship with someone else? pic.twitter.com/Uy0xe3LwAN — Nk3play2 (@Nk3play2) February 4, 2020

Issac is Patrick’s son and Sheree doesn’t want issac knowing the truth that’s very selfish #EastEnders — Marie Anthony 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@mlawelshgirl) February 3, 2020

Sheree was introduced last year when Patrick returned from Trinidad with his new wife.

It was revealed Patrick and Sheree had known each other for many years and lost contact before reuniting.

Before Christmas, Denise accused Sheree of cheating on Patrick with a man named Isaac, who Sheree had been texting.

Patrick returned to Walford last year with his new wife Sheree (Credit: ITV)

But it was revealed Isaac is Sheree's son and she left at Christmas instead of telling Patrick and Denise the truth.

However she recently returned and introduced Patrick to Isaac, explaining she never cheated.

But why doesn't she want Isaac to know who his dad is?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

