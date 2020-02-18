EastEnders fans in stitches as Tracey the barmaid reveals one-night stand with Phil Mitchell

Fans of EastEnders were left in fits of laughter on Monday night as Tracey the barmaid revealed she had had a night of passion with Walford hardman Phil Mitchell.

In last night's episode of the soap (Monday February 17 2020) residents of Albert Square gathered on a boat on the River Thames to celebrate The Queen Vic winning London's Best Pub.

Those on the boat included Mo Harris and The Vic barmaid Tracey.

As the pair danced and had a good time, Tracey made a confession to Mo.

Tracey told Mo about her night with Phil Mitchell (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Mo turned to Tracey and said: "You and Phil Mitchell?" Clearly shocked by the revelation.

Tracey then confirmed saying: "It was years ago, just one night. Saying that, a night would be a generous description," and the pair began laughing.

Viewers were left in stitches by what they had learnt.

Tracey and Phil Mitchell??🤣🤣🤣🤣 nah that’s jokes!! #eastenders — LA (@leona100388) February 18, 2020

Tracey and Phil was the funniest thing I heard about 🤣 #EastEnders — R (@rvqayya) February 18, 2020

Tracey and Phil Mitchell 😂😂 #Eastenders — Suna (@_Sunaa) February 17, 2020

However, Tracey and Phil's night together has been hinted at previously.

In a past clip, Jack Branning makes a joke that he reckons "Tracey is a bit of a goer" and Phil responds saying: "I can vouch for that."

As if Phil mentioned about him and Tracey before 😂 completely overlooked this scene. #EastEnders #EastEnders35 pic.twitter.com/1aHwn6zMHf — Tom Gardiner (@IAmTomGardiner) February 17, 2020

FYI, Phil revealed years ago that he and Tracey had had a thing. #EastEnders — Alex J Call (@AlexJCall) February 17, 2020

Did you know about Tracey and Phil?

Recently Tracey actress, Jane Slaughter, revealed some of her alter ego's highlights as she celebrates 35 years on the soap.

Tracey and Phil slept together! (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders' Natalie Cassidy teases new lesbian relationship for Sonia Fowler

Tracey appeared in the very first episode of the BBC Soap on February 19th 1985.

Last night's episode was just the beginning of the anniversary as it was reported last month that a 'major' character would die.

Tracey was in the first episode of EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

In last night's episode, viewers saw the boat crash causing the lower deck to take on water.

Tracey and Phil was the funniest thing I heard about!

Linda Carter had gone looking for more booze and when the boat crashed, it caused her foot to become trapped.

Her husband Mick came looking for her and managed to find her.

Mick tried to help a trapped Linda (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Read More: FIRST LOOK: Next week's EastEnders in 10 pictures

As the water began to rise, Linda worried she wouldn't get free but Mick refused to leave her.

Will they make it out alive?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!