EastEnders teaser hints the boat will sink on the soap's 35th anniversary

A new EastEnders teaser trailer has hinted that the boat hosting The Queen Vic's party will end up sinking.

Yesterday (Monday February 10 2020) the soap released a full trailer and a teaser.

It won’t be plain sailing next week on #EastEnders. Don’t miss a moment. pic.twitter.com/el0QqGY51Y — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) February 10, 2020

In the teaser, Albert Square residents can be seen partying on a boat on the River Thames, but things quickly take a bad turn.

It appears the boat hits something and it looks like a couple of party-goers are sent overboard.

As the camera pans to Mick, he tries to pick up a drunk Linda as the boat fills with water.

Keanu is also at the party and sirens can be heard in the background.

Albert Square residents will be partying on a boat on the River Thames (Credit: BBC)

Ian can be seen walking through a hallway in the boat. What is he doing?

It looks like someone's life is in danger as paramedics can be seen trying to revive them. But who is it?

Meanwhile Linda and Mick appear to still be on the boat as it violently shakes.

Is it going to sink?

In the trailer, it was revealed Phil Mitchell will be returning for the show's big anniversary.

Phil will be returning for the soap's anniversary (Credit: YouTube/BBC)

Read More: Former EastEnders actor Jonny Labey is set for new Hollywood role

It was revealed recently that the soap's 35th anniversary will be spent on a boat sailing down the River Thames, celebrating the The Vic winning 'Best Pub' in London.

However it won't be smooth sailing as a major character has been reported to die.

An insider told The Sun: "Where better for a major death than on the Thames itself, which is so central to the show?

They won't be smiling for long... (Credit: BBC)

Read More: FIRST LOOK: Next week's EastEnders in 10 pictures

"Trouble has been brewing in Walford for a while, and they decided it was the perfect occasion to see off a big name."

The source continued: "It's thought that, as part of the dramatic scenes, Sharon will give birth on the boat, but she is just one of many who could see themselves go overboard to an icy, watery death."

Are you looking forward to the soap's anniversary?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!