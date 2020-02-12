EastEnders' Lacey Turner shares bump photo seven months after birth of daughter

Lacey Turner, who plays Stacey Fowler in EastEnders, has shared pictures seven months 'in and out' of pregnancy.

The actress posted a picture of her bump and a picture of her daughter Dusty to her Instagram account.

She captioned the post: "Seven months in, seven months out. We've had so much fun. We love you baby."

Friends rushed to comment on the post.

Former Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley commented: "Oh my days! So gorgeous darling."

Her co-star Danny Dyer's daughter Dani, who won Love Island in 2018 wrote: "Omg the most beautiful baby."

Former EastEnders co-star Cheryl Fergison, who played Heather Trott, said: "It's the best joy ever, isn't it Lacey?"

Lacey first introduced her daughter last year in a photoshoot with OK! Magazine where she revealed her name was Dusty Violet Kay.

New mum Lacey told the publication: "Dusty's our little miracle – we call her Special Kay!"

Speaking about the little girl's name, Lacey added: "It wasn't on our original list but we did an internet search for 'pretty girls' names' and we both said it at the same time!

"Her middle name is Violet, which I also love. We've had mixed reactions, people either think it's really cool or they don't really know what to say!"

Lacey announced in February 2019 that she and husband Matt Kay were having a baby.

She also revealed she had suffered two miscarriages before she fell pregnant with Dusty.

Lacey plays Stacey in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

The actress is currently on maternity leave from her role in the popular BBC soap, however her alter ego made a brief on-screen return in November.

Stacey is on the run after hitting Phil Mitchell over the head with a wrench, and with Ben Mitchell threatening her husband, Martin, to keep Stacey away from Walford, Martin was forced to make a difficult decision.

As she was determined to return home, Martin lied to her saying he had slept with his ex-wife Sonia and wanted to be with her.

Eventually Ben gave Martin the all clear for Stacey and their kids to come home, however Stacey wanted nothing to do with Martin and opted to keep away.

Will she return?

