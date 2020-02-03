EastEnders SPOILERS: Whitney in terrible danger as Leo drags her to Tony's grave

Whitney is in terrible danger as Leo King drags her to Tony's grave in upcoming EastEnders.

In tomorrow night's episode (Tuesday February 4 2020), Whitney is racked with guilt about Kush and takes matters into her own hands.

But Leo appears to have his own plan.

Leo drags Whitney to Tony's grave (Credit: BBC)

She's horrified when Leo takes her to Tony's grave and demands she apologise...

Will someone be able to help her?

Leo demands she apologises (Credit: BBC)

Fans of the soap know Whitney was groomed by her mum Bianca's boyfriend Tony from the ages of 12 to 16.

After moving back to Albert Square, Tony was released from prison, where he had been serving a sentence for assaulting a teenage boy.

Before his imprisonment, Tony had been grooming Whitney and as soon as he was released, he continued.

Tony groomed Whitney when she was a child (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

On Whitney's sixteenth birthday, the pair planned to run away together but Whitney told Bianca what had been happening.

Bianca was horrified by what she learnt and called the police.

Tony eventually was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

A few years into his sentencing, Whitney learned Tony had taken his own life in his cell.

Leo started a relationship with Whitney before revealing his identity to her (Credit: BBC)

Tony's son Leo arrived in Walford last year and his identity was immediately revealed.

After getting close to Whitney and starting a relationship with her, he trapped her in a hotel room believing she was a liar and tried to get her to say what happened with Tony was a lie.

Ever since, Leo has been stalking Whitney, leaving her hundreds to texts, calling her and even setting up a market stall opposite hers.

Kush pushed Leo to get him away from Whitney (Credit: ITV)

Recently Leo was hospitalised after Kush inadvertently pushed him off a balcony in an attempt to help Whitney .

Hoping to get Kush off with the police, Whitney told Leo she wanted to get back together with him.

But he found her book where she took note of everything he's done to her. Will he ever leave her alone?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

