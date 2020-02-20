Sharon Mitchell drops huge bombshell on son Dennis in tonight's EastEnders

Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) is set to drop a huge bombshell on son Dennis (Bleu Landau) in tonight's episode of EastEnders as she decides that they should leave Walford forever.

The BBC One soap is in the middle of its 35th anniversary week celebrations, with a week of huge episodes, each of which focuses on one Albert Square family.

Dennis has found it difficult to forgive Sharon for her affair with Keanu (Credit BBC)

Tonight's episode will see the show focus on the Mitchells and the ongoing feud with Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), who until recently had been on the run, after Martin Fowler and Linda Carter helped him to fake his death at Christmas.

Keanu previously told Sharon that he wanted her and son Dennis to leave Walford with him.

Sharon has since been considering his offer and is set to make the decision tonight, putting steps in place for her exit plan.

Realising that before she can leave Walford she has a number of obstacles to deal with, tonight Sharon decides that her first step should be to talk to her teenage son, Dennis.

Dennis was locked in a room filling with water in Tuesday's EastEnders' episode (Credit BBC)

Dropping this huge bombshell on Dennis, Sharon broaches the subject of leaving Walford for good - and as soon as possible - with him.

However, Sharon's plans to leave are quickly put to a stop as a furious Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) takes her hostage, in the hope that this will bring Keanu out of hiding.

Things are set to go from bad to worse for Sharon tonight, when she goes into labour and begins to bleed (which we also saw in the Beales' episode on Tuesday).

When Ben realises that Sharon has gone into labour, he panics and calls his mum Cathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) for help.

At the end of Tuesday night's episode, EastEnders' fans saw Dennis left trapped in a locked room filling with water when Ian Beale accidentally dropped the keys and was unable to find them, leaving Dennis to drown... but this is set some hours after. Confusing, we know!

Ben Mitchell holds step mum Sharon hostage (Credit BBC)

This evening's episode will show viewers what Sharon, Dennis, and the rest of the Mitchell clan got up to in the hours before disaster struck.

Is Sharon about to lose her teenage son and her new baby at the same time?

