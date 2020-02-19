EastEnders fans predict Sharon Mitchell will name baby after mum Angie Watts

Fans of EastEnders have predicted Sharon Mitchell will name her baby after adoptive mum Angie Watts.

Over Christmas, the Mitchell family found out Sharon had cheated on her husband Phil with Arches' mechanic Keanu, who was engaged to Phil's daughter Louise.

A prenatal DNA test revealed that Sharon's unborn child was actually Keanu's and when Phil found out the truth, he was furious.

In last night's episode of the soap (Tuesday February 18 2020) Sharon went into labour and although the baby's gender hasn't been revealed, viewers have predicted Sharon will have a girl and call her Angie, after her mum.

I hope Sharon gives birth to a girl and calls her Angie #Eastenders — Carol Boyle (@CarolBoyle2) February 19, 2020

This BETTER be a hint that Sharon’s gonna name her baby Angie #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/bhplYLRMsv — Josh (@sharonsballum) February 18, 2020

Sharon just HAS to name the baby Angie, after that reference.



It wasn’t for nothing.#EastEnders — ALESSIA (@Alessiaa12456) February 18, 2020

We’ve come so far since June 10th 2019 and waited so long, but baby Angie Michelle Watts Junior will arrive soon!



Sharon’s had one of the most stressful soap pregnancies, being a punch bag for the characters but we’ve made it through.#EastEnders — ALESSIA (@Alessiaa12456) February 18, 2020

Fans of the show will remember Angie, who was played Anita Dobson from the show's first episode on February 29 1985 until 1988.

Angie was married to Den Watts and he served her divorce papers in the iconic Christmas Day scene in 1986.

In 2002, Angie died of cirrhosis of the liver which was due to her heavy drinking.

Recently, Sharon mentioned her parents to best friend Linda when talking about the previous owners of The Vic.

Angie and Den are Sharon's adoptive parents (Credit: YouTube/EastEnders)

Sharon named her son Dennis after his father Dennis Rickman, who also happened to be Sharon's adoptive brother.

Sharon has to name the baby Angie.

Dennis Senior was killed before the birth of his child, so Sharon named their son in his memory.

Could Sharon name her newest child after her mother?

It looks like Sharon's birth won't be without drama. As she went into labour, Kathy Beale realised she was bleeding.

Sharon went into labour (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders 35th anniversary: bosses argues over who should die in boat tragedy

Will Sharon and the baby be okay?

While Sharon was in labour, her son Dennis was getting into an argument with Ian Beale, as Ian discovered Dennis was behind Bobby's online abuse.

The abuse resulted in Ian's son being attacked and needing life-saving surgery.

Ian ended up locking Dennis in a room on the lower deck on a boat, where The Vic were having a party.

Ian locked Dennis in a room (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Read More: EastEnders viewers divided as Peter Beale returns with new face

Dennis tried to call his mum for help, but as she was slightly pre-occupied giving birth, he ended up leaving her a voicemail telling her what Ian had done.

Soon the boat ended up crashing causing the lower deck to take on water.

Although Ian went back to free Dennis, he ended up dropping the keys and it looked like Ian was prepared to leave the teenager to drown.

Will Dennis survive the boat tragedy?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!