EastEnders viewers shocked as soap recycles 'iconic' Den and Angie scene

Viewers of EastEnders were shocked as the BBC soap recycled the iconic scene where Den Watts served his wife Angie divorce papers.
For weeks, Linda has been struggling with her alcohol addiction and it's caused a huge rift between her and husband Mick.
During Friday's episode (February 7 2020) Linda feared Mick and his mum Shirley were plotting against her, and her paranoia had her believing everyone was watching her.
Linda went to her best friend Sharon needing someone to talk to and Sharon soon gave a brief history on the previous owners of The Queen Vic.
Speaking to Linda, Sharon said: "Do you really want to end up like my mum and dad? Him serving her divorce papers Christmas Day. And all because of the booze."
She then showed Linda a picture of Den and Angie in happier times.
Sharon pointed out every couple that has owned The Vic has had marital problems, including her own marriage to Grant Mitchell.
After some encouragement from her friend, Linda realised she wanted to make things right with her husband and Sharon gave her a photo of the pub's first ever landlords to give to Mick.
She's served Mick the divorce papers! And in the same spot as Den!
But when Linda returned to the pub, she was shocked to see Mick had an estate agent doing an evaluation.
Furious, Linda visited solicitor Gray and then went out boozing, but when she returned home drunk, she had a surprise of her own for Mick.
She served him divorce papers in the exact same place Den served divorce papers to Angie back in 1986.
Viewers were shocked to see the soap use the iconic scene once again.
Is this the end of Mick and Linda, or will they find a way to come back from this?
EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.
