EastEnders viewers can't get over how tall the new Peter Beale is

Viewers of EastEnders have noticed something very different about the new Peter Beale - and it's not just his changing face!

Peter returned last week when his half-brother Bobby was attacked and left needing surgery.

Dayle Hudson is the seventh actor to play Peter Beale (Credit: BBC)

While some soap fans called him an "imposter", others welcomed the character's return.

However, on Tuesday (February 25) those watching from home noticed something else remarkable about the new Peter.

Why is Peter Beale eight foot tall in EastEnders now?

He's SO tall!

Is Peter standing on a chair or is he just massive? (Credit: BBC)

During last night's episode, Ian and Bobby were both shocked when Peter arrived at the hospital and it was hugs all round.

Which is when EastEnders viewers noticed the difference in height between Peter and the rest of his average-sized family.

Writing on Twitter, one said: "Why is Peter Beale eight foot tall in EastEnders now?"

Why is Peter Beale 8ft tall in Eastenders now? 😅 — Jodi 🦋 (@lfcjodi) February 26, 2020

Peter is so TALL #EastEnders — Calli Kitson (@callikitson) February 25, 2020

Lmao since when was Peter 7 foot tall 😂 #EastEnders — Shamima Bint Ahmed (@xShamima) February 25, 2020

How tall is the new Peter Beale?! I just got neck ache #EastEnders (being a small, round human, I am slightly in awe of tall people before anyone gets hormonal) — Becca (@rebeccaaa89) February 25, 2020

Has the new Peter Beale been having miracle grow? #EastEnders — ❤️ Kerryann ❤️ (@kerryann_cw) February 24, 2020

Peters so tall. And hot #EastEnders — Paul Graham (@PGUK78) February 25, 2020

The thing that’s confusing me the most is how Peter has returned about seven foot tall 😕🤷🏻‍♂️ #EastEnders — Daniel Earley (@DanielEarley) February 25, 2020

Another added: "How tall is the new Peter Beale?! I just got neck ache #EastEnders."

A third typed: "The thing that's confusing me the most is how Peter has returned about seven foot tall."

"Has the new Peter Beale been having miracle grow?" asked one more, while another said: "Since when did Peter become a giant?!"

In fact, according to the actor's official Spotlight page, he is six foot two.

Last year, it was announced the character Peter would be returning played by new actor Dayle Hudson - the seventh actor to take on the role.

Peter was played by Francis Brittin-Snell from 1993 until 1996. Alex Stevens then played Peter from 1997 until 1998 before he was recast again.

Joseph Shade was the actor who has played Peter the longest from 1998 until 2004. In 2004, James Martin took on the role and in 2006, Peter was recast again with Thomas Law.

In 2010, Peter left Albert Square and returned in 2013 played by Ben Hardy. Peter left Walford again in 2015.

Ian looks like a Hobbit compared to his on-screen son (Credit: BBC)

Dayle is a newcomer to the world of soap, with the part of Peter being his first TV role after studying acting at the famous Italia Conti Academy.

Speaking about the opportunity, Dayle said: "I am really grateful and excited to have the opportunity to work on such an institution of British television, alongside some incredible actors.

"Peter has been away for some time so I can't wait to find out what he's been up to and I'm very excited to see what the future holds for him."

Bosses have promised a major storyline for the character.

