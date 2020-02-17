EastEnders' Natalie Cassidy teases new lesbian relationship for Sonia Fowler

Natalie Cassidy, who plays Sonia Fowler in EastEnders, has teased a new relationship for Sonia with another woman.

During an interview with The Mirror, the actress was asked whether there was a difference between kissing boys and girls.

Natalie responded saying: "Not really, it's all just work isn't it?

"Less stubble rash. It's a job you get on with it. I don't find kissing scenes awkward, you just make it a laugh."

Sonia had an affair with Naomi (Credit: YouTube/EastEnders)

She continued: "Sonia's dabbled - but I don't like to put a label on her sexuality, 'lesbian' or 'bisexual.' Sonia just falls in love with human beings.

"Martin is her main love, but who knows what will happen in the future?"

Sonia, who was once married to Martin Fowler, has also previously had relationships with Jamie Mitchell, Tina Carter, Naomi Julien and her daughter Bex's teacher, Gethin Pryce.

Sonia had a relationship with Tina (Credit: BBC)

Back in 2014, Tina and Sonia began dating, however Sonia ended things when she was offered to a job in a hospital in Kettering.

Martin is her main love, but who knows what will happen in the future?

Earlier this year, Sonia and Martin rekindled their relationship after he separated from his wife Stacey.

Martin ended up getting involved in a hit and run and Sonia stole money from Dot Branning, as she tried to pay off the victim, George.

Sonia and Martin have been on and off since they were teenagers (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

George demanded £10,000 from Sonia or he would go to the police about Martin.

Martin ended up breaking things off with Sonia but when he found out she stole Dot's money to protect him, he took the blame telling Dot he stole her money.

However, Bex discovered the truth about Sonia's theft and it has caused a rift in their relationship, resulting in Bex moving out.

Will they be able to fix things?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

