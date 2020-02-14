Fans say Natalie Cassidy and fiancé Marc Humphreys are ‘adorable’ as she posts date night picture

Fans have said that EastEnders' Natalie Cassidy and fiancé, Marc Humphreys are totally 'adorable' as she shared a date night selfie on her Instagram feed.

Natalie has been with Marc since 2014, with the couple getting engaged a year after they met in 2015.

In February 2016, Natalie revealed that she was pregnant with her second child, her first with Marc.

Oh Sonia he's cute.

Natalie, who plays Sonia Fowler in EastEnders, simply captioned the photo "Date night..."

Read more: EastEnders' fans predict drug death for Bex Fowler

EastEnders' fans were quick to comment on the post, with one fan saying: "Aww, you're adorable."

While another fan said: "Oh Sonia he's cute."

A third fan said: "Looking gorgeous Nat."

Natalie's co-stars were also quick to comment on the snap of the actress and her cameraman fiancé.

Lousie Mitchell actress, Tilly Keeper commented: "A cracking pair."

While EastEnders' Max Bowden commented: "Beauties."

Newcomer, Milly Zero shared a love-heart eyed emoji.

Sonia with siblings Bianca and Robbie Jackson (Credit BBC)

Natalie has played Sonia on EastEnders for decades after she first arrived on the show in 1993 as part of the lively Jackson clan, alongside her mother Carol Jackson, stepfather Alan Jackson, brother Robbie, half-sister Bianca, and half-brother Billie.

Read more: EastEnders' fans turn on Sonia amid Bex's mental health struggle

Over her time on the show, Sonia has been at the centre of a number of high profile storylines, including giving birth at 15 years old to Bex Fowler and subsequently giving her up for adoption, before getting her back when her adoptive parents died in a car accident.

Sonia was being blackmailed (Credit BBC)

In recent years, Sonia has struggled with finding out after her mother Carol had breast cancer, that she carries the breast cancer gene, while her sister Bianca does not.

Sonia was also left devastated last year when her teenage daughter, Bex tried to take her own life after struggling with her mental health.

Over the last few weeks, Sonia has once again found herself in trouble after she tried to help cover for ex-husband Martin, who was involved in a hit and run.

She discovered who the patient was and used her role as a nurse to try and get close to him.

However, when the victim found out that Sonia had a connection to the man who had run him down, he began to blackmail her.

Did you see Natalie's post? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.