Natalie Cassidy says she's 'at ease' with her weight after slimming down to size 10

Natalie Cassidy who plays Sonia Fowler in EastEnders has revealed that she is body confident after hitting size 10.

The actress, 36, said that her weight has been 'up and down' over the years and revealed that she was called a 'beached whale' when she was 12 years old.

Now Natalie, who has fluctuated from a size 16 to a size eight through the years, says she's finally happy with her weight.

Natalie has played Sonia Fowler since 1993 (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders' Natalie Cassidy says Wendy Richard and Barbara Windsor taught her everything

In an interview with the Daily Express Saturday magazine, Natalie said: "I feel very at ease with myself now, as I've got older. Throughout the years I've gone through a lot of ups and downs.

"Now, I just know the simple things that work – eat well, exercise, drink lots of water. All the boring things but I feel like my body is the size it should be now.

I’m 37 in May. I’ve been through a lot in my life and I feel more confident about who I am and what I look like, 100 per cent.

"I'm 37 in May. I've been through a lot in my life and I feel more confident about who I am and what I look like, 100 per cent."

To achieve her ideal weight, Natalie said that she has cut out takeaways and cheese, crisps and dips, which she said were her 'downfall'.

She also revealed that she has cut down on alcohol as much as possible.

The star plays Sonia Fowler in the soap, and was thrust into the limelight when she was just nine years old.

She said that growing up in the spotlight from such a young age was difficult especially when the trolls crawled out of the woodwork and began to refer to her weight.

Even though she developed a 'thick skin' she now understands why her mother was protective of her, saying that if someone treated her daughters the same way she was treated, she'd react in the same manner.

Natalie is mum to nine-year-old Eliza - who she shares with ex-boyfriend Adam Cottrell - and three-year-old Joanie, whose father is cameraman Marc Humphreys.

Read more: EastEnders fans wowed by Natalie Cassidy's new look at the NTAs

Natalie recently shared a selfie with fiancé Marc, and fans called it 'adorable'.

Natalie has been with Marc since 2014, with the couple getting engaged a year after they met in 2015.

One fan reacted to the 'date night' snap: "Aww, you're adorable."

Another said: "Oh Sonia he's cute."

A third fan said: "Looking gorgeous Nat."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.