Michelle Collins didn't receive an invite to EastEnders 35th anniversary party

Michelle Collins wasn't invited to EastEnders' 35th anniversary party.

The former Albert Square regular, who played Cindy Beale on the BBC One soap in two stints from 1988 to 1998, didn't watch the show's 35th anniversary special episodes last week.

She also revealed she was snubbed by the soap for the celebration bash.

Michelle played villainous Cindy Beale in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders SPOILERS: Bex decides to leave Walford

She said: "I didn't watch the 35th anniversary special last week and I wasn't invited to the party."

Michelle thinks she may have been missed off the invite list because her character Cindy passed away.

I didn’t watch the 35th anniversary special last week and I wasn’t invited to the party

She explained: "Maybe it's because Cindy is dead. Apparently, I'm 17th in the most memorable characters."

But the former Coronation Street star is still in contact with some of the cast, including her former on-screen husband Adam Woodyatt (Ian Beale).

She added to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre TV column: "I saw Adam recently and I've got the cast's numbers should any of them need me."

Last April, Michelle admitted she wished people wouldn't label her as a "soap actress".

The former cobbles actress - who has appeared in EastEnders and Corrie for a combination of 13 years - finds it "very frustrating" that people always link her to the serial drama shows.

Michelle doesn't like being labelled a 'soap actress' (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Read More: EastEnders: Did Sharon's lies seal son Dennis's fate a year ago?

In response to a tweet about a World Book Night event she was attending, Michelle - who has also appeared in Daylight Robbery, Two Thousand Acres of Sky and an episode of Doctor Who, among other programmes - wrote:

"Looking forward to this but I wish people would not label me a soap actress it's very frustrating indeed !! (sic)"

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let is know what you think of this story.