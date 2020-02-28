EastEnders' Lorraine Stanley reveals she still sucks her thumb in holiday pictures

Lorraine Stanley, who plays Karen Taylor in EastEnders, has revealed she still sucks her thumb in new holiday pictures.

The actress posted a snap with her best friend Louise to Instagram.

She captioned the picture: "We were going to go out and paint the town red but thought lets go black and white on it... yep we both still suck our thumbs, one of many things we have in common... #besties #holiday #earlynight #thumbsuckers."

"Please give my lovely BFF @louiseapplept a follow. Thank you and goodnight love nan and nana, thumb and thumber, dumb and dumber."

Friends and fans rushed to comment on the post.

Patsy Palmer, who plays Bianca Jackson in the BBC soap wrote: "Looks a lovely night."

One fan commented: "I'm still a thumb sucker at 47, I do it when I'm tired and to relax."

Another said: "I still suck mine, best comfort ever."

Lorraine and Louise both appear to be having a great time on their holiday, with Lorraine sharing pictures of themselves enjoying a day on quad bikes.

Read More: EastEnders viewers heartbroken as Sharon almost takes her own life

The actress is taking a well-deserved holiday in Cape Verde after filming at EastEnders.

Recently Lorraine's alter ego Karen welcomed another grandchild as Sharon Mitchell gave birth to a son.

Yep we both still suck our thumbs.

Karen's son, Keanu, is the baby's father.

In last night's episode of the soap (Thursday February 27 2020) after discovering Sharon hadn't named the baby, Karen suggested the name Kayden.

Karen picked a name for her grandson (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Read More: EastEnders fans 'in pieces' as Daniel Cook dies alone

Sharon agreed and viewers noticed the name has a hidden tribute.

The second syllable 'Den' is a tribute to Sharon's eldest son Dennis Rickman Jr, who recently died in the boat accident, her late lover and Denny's dad Dennis Rickman, and her dad Den Watts.

In tonight's episode (Friday February 28 2020) Karen's son Keegan wants to try and cheer up Tiffany who's upset over sister Whitney being in prison, and goes to Karen for advice.

Karen inspires him, however Keegan's plan ends in disaster...

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Do you still suck your thumb? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!