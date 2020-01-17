Keanu Taylor returns to EastEnders as Danny Walters spotted filming 35th anniversary?

It looks like Keanu Taylor could be making his way back to London as actor Danny Walters was spotted filming on the boat for EastEnders' 35th anniversary.

It was recently announced for the soap's 35th anniversary that a 'major character' will be killed off for the show's anniversary.

For the big birthday week, the Carters and other Albert Square residents will set off on a boat on the Thames to celebrate The Queen Vic winning the 'Best Pub' competition.

But it doesn't sound like everyone will make it back to Walford...

An actor who looks just like Danny was photographed on set for EastEnders' 35th anniversary (Credit: Splashnews.com)

In pictures obtained by metro.co.uk, an actor who looks remarkably like Danny was spotted filming - suggesting his exit earlier this month was not the last we've seen of Keanu.

Also in the pictures is Danny Dyer, who plays Mick Carter, wearing a life vest.

Speaking about the anniversary episodes, a press release from the BBC soap said: "As we journey out of Walford to the banks of the Thames, the week's episodes will be set over 24 hours, with each episode telling the day's events from a different perspective.

"As the party sets sail, tensions escalate for one family, causing an incident overboard and leading to dangerous consequences.

"Following their win in the 'Best Pub' competition, Mick, Linda, The Queen Vic and its punters will celebrate in style with a boat party on the Thames.

The Vic won 'Best Pub' competition (Credit: BBC)

"However, it won't be plain sailing, as past actions and deadly secrets surface and wreak havoc.

"Mick and Linda are primed to lead the party and, as they struggle to keep their marriage afloat, the Carters will be faced with the toughest decisions they'll ever have to make.

"Trouble has been brewing for the Mitchells since before Christmas. With Sharon's due date looming, past actions come back to haunt them all - sending deadly ripples through the family, and those they are close to."

Viewers know the Mitchells believe Keanu was killed by Martin Fowler.

The Mitchells believe Keanu is dead (Credit: BBC)

When Phil and Ben found out Louise's fiancé, Keanu, had slept with Phil's wife Sharon, resulting in her getting pregnant, Ben plotted for Martin to kidnap and kill Keanu.

With Louise's assistance, Martin took Keanu but he instead decided to help him flee Walford.

With Linda Carter's help, the two made a video to look like Keanu was shot and killed, leading the Mitchells to believe he was gone for good.

But it looks like they could be in for a shock.

Some viewers have already predicted that Keanu would return in February for the soap's anniversary.

Do you think Keanu is returning?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

