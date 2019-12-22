EastEnders Christmas will have a 'twist', reveals boss Kate Oates

Fans of EastEnders should prepare for a massive twist this Christmas, boss Kate Oates has teased.

The long-running 'Sheanu' affair is set to explode in the coming days as Phil finally discovers who is the real father of Sharon's unborn baby.

Kate has promised there will be a twist at Christmas (Credit: ITV)

And while Phil's murderous vengeance is expected, Kate has teased a twist for the episode.

She told The Sun Online: "You learn that if you cross one Mitchell then you cross them all, so there's a little bit of a twist in there as to who's going to deliver the killer blow - that's very much part of it."

There has already been a hint about Phil's rage at Christmas in a recent trailer.

Read more: EastEnders' Kellie Bright downed six shots to prepare for Linda Carter's alcoholism scenes

"Worth it, was he?" screams Phil as Sharon cowers in the corner.

And when Phil picks up one of the chairs and hurls it at Sharon, it's clear he means to do her serious harm.

However, actress Letitia Dean previously revealed that Sharon will fight back against Phil.

Sharon and Phil are set for an explosive showdown (Credit: BBC)

She said: "The scenes are so tense, all I'll say is that it's EastEnders at Christmas so it's very dramatic – Phil is at his angriest and we see the fighter in Sharon, it was a fantastic dynamic to play.

"Well, Sharon has no idea that Phil knows – she's been slaving away getting everything ready for Christmas dinner. Then, from nowhere, Phil confronts her. Obviously, Phil explodes and all hell breaks loose at No. 55, Sharon finds herself with nowhere to hide."

Read more: EastEnders hires former Corrie actress Balvinder Sopal as Panesar matriarch Suki

Speaking further, the star said that while she doesn't want to spoil anything, there are "twists and turns" that her character Sharon "definitely didn't see coming" - and neither did she.

Filming pictures have seemingly shown Keanu attempting to flee Walford, while others have shown Linda Carter becoming caught up in the dramatic events.

Fans have been left brimming with excitement for the festive episodes that will play out at 9.30pm on Christmas Day as an hour-long episode.

What do you think the twist will be? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!