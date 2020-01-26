Jessie Wallace 'suspended from EastEnders after on-set incident'

Soap favourite Jessie Wallace has been 'suspended' from EastEnders following an 'incident' during filming.

Jessie, 48 - who has played leopard print-loving Kat Slater since 2000 - is set to be temporarily written out of the soap while she serves her 'suspension', according to reports.

The Mirror reports that Jessie was 'hauled off into a crisis meeting' after an on-set incident, in which her 'behaviour was called into question'.

The newspaper quotes a source, who said: "Bosses were left with no choice but to discipline her.

"During the meeting, she was told to sort herself out before returning to work.

"Scriptwriters are currently coming up with a storyline to explain Kat’s temporary exit from Walford."

Kat's scenes have already been filmed (Credit: BBC)

The source went on to say that Jessie's scenes for the upcoming 35th anniversary special have already been filmed.

The much-anticipated special is set to air on February 19, and bosses have already confirmed the death of a major character in the episode.

ED! has gone to Jessie's reps for comment.

At the end of 2019, the mum-of-one endured heartbreak when she split from 'married' boyfriend of two years Paul Keepin.

It was reported that Jessie spent Christmas with family and friends, and wanted a 'fresh start'.

The Sun quoted a source as saying: "After a quiet Christmas with her daughter and her closest friends, she is knuckling down for 2020."

