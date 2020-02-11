EastEnders' Jessica Plummer shares series of throwback pictures with her daughter Noa

Jessica Plummer, who plays Chantelle Atkins in EastEnders, has shared a series of throwback pictures with her daughter Noa.

The actress posted the pictures from her time on maternity leave, to her Instagram account.

In the pictures, it looks like Jessica and little Noa have been on plenty of adventures together.

She captioned the post: "Maternity leave/Best days of my life #maternityleavememories."

Friends and co-stars rushed to comment on the post.

Maisie Smith, who plays Chantelle's sister-in-law Tiffany Butcher commented three heart-eyed emojis.

Milly Zero, who plays Dotty Cotton wrote: "The cutest."

Louisa Lytton, who plays Ruby Allen commented three red heart emojis.

Rukku Nahar, who plays Habiba Ahmed, also commented a red heart and stars emojis.

Last year Jessica shared a picture of little Noa blowing out the candles on her birthday cake, as she turned three.

Before joining EastEnders, Jessica was part of girl band Neon Jungle.

The popular group supported Jessie J on selects date of her Alive tour in 2013 and performed at the 2013 Victoria's Secret fashion show before disbanding in 2015.

Jessica was part of band Neon Jungle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read More: EastEnders releases first 35th anniversary trailer

Jessica joined EastEnders last year as Chantelle, Karen Taylor's eldest child.

Chantelle arrived on Albert Square and was soon followed by husband Gray and her two children Mia and Mackenzie.

Although Chantelle appeared to have the perfect family, viewers soon saw what happened behind closed doors.

Gray has been abusing his wife, doing things such as locking her in the house to beat her.

Chantelle is being abused by Gray (Credit: ITV)

Read More: FIRST LOOK: Next week's EastEnders in 10 pictures

Last year, Chantelle discovered she was pregnant with her third child.

Learning about her pregnancy, Gray vowed to deal with his anger and has been going to therapy.

Sadly the hairdresser lost the baby, but the solicitor continued to try and get help.

However, Gray ended up breaking Chantelle's arm recently, and it looks like she plans on staying with her abusive husband.

Will anyone else discover his abuse?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!