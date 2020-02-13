EastEnders' Ian Beale revealed as UK's top 'unlikely' soap crush

Ian Beale, from BBC soap EastEnders, has been revealed as the UK's top unlikely soap crush.

This Valentine's Day, UKTV Play has analysed popular sites Reddit and Mumsnet as well as other social media platforms, such as Facebook, to find out the top 10 male and female soap characters the UK public have admitted to having a crush on.

And Ian Beale, played by Adam Woodyatt, has made it to the top of the male list!

Phil Mitchell was number three on the top 10 soap crushes - men (Credit: BBC)

On a thread, one viewer wrote: "So I was talking with a friend about EastEnders crushes. I definitely have a weird sweet spot for Ian Beale and younger me thought Alfie was the one."

Behind Ian Beale, was Max Branning, Phil Mitchell, Ricky Butcher and Alfie Moon from EastEnders.

Following the EastEnders men were Butch Dingle and Zak Dingle from the ITV soap Emmerdale.

Zak Dingle was number seven (Credit: ITV)

Coming in last was David Platt, Peter Barlow and Ken Barlow, all from Coronation Street.

On the Top 10 list of female soap crushes, coming in at number one is Pat Butcher from EastEnders.

I definitely have a weird sweet spot for Ian Beale and younger me thought Alfie was the one.

The following three are Kat Moon, Little Mo Mitchell and Denise Fox, also from the BBC soap.

Also on the list is Gail Rodwell, Sunita Alahan, Fiz Stape and Sally Metcalfe from Coronation Street, and Charity Dingle and Mandy Dingle from Emmerdale.

Gail Rodwell was number five on the list for women (Credit: ITV)

UKTV Play spoke to several superfans of soaps to find out what they had to say.

Thomas Hewitt from Durham said: "I've always had a bit of a thing for Sunita on Coronation Street, I remember her having an affair with Karl Munroe and being SO jealous.

"I think it's safe to say she was one of my biggest crushes on the street."

Anouska Curzon added: "In the early 90s, when I first discovered indie and started to swoon over every man who dared to grow their hair long, EastEnders offered up the gift of Ricky Butcher and I was smitten."

Who is your biggest soap crush?

Top 10 soap crushes: Men

1. Ian Beale, EastEnders

2. Max Branning, EastEnders

3. Phil Mitchell, EastEnders

4. Ricky Butcher, EastEnders

5. Alfie Moon, EastEnders

6. Butch Dingle, Emmerdale

7. Zak Dingle, Emmerdale

8. David Platt, Coronation Street

9. Peter Barlow, Coronation Street

10. Ken Barlow Coronation Street

Top 10 soap crushes: Women

1. Pat Butcher, EastEnders

2. Kat Moon, EastEnders

3. Little Mo Mitchell, EastEnders

4. Denise Fox, EastEnders

5. Gail Rodwell, Coronation Street

6. Sunita Alahan, Coronation Street

7. Fiz Stape, Coronation Street

8. Sally Metcalfe, Coronation Street

9. Charity Dingle, Emmerdale

10. Mandy Dingle, Emmerdale

