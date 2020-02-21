EastEnders fans fear Gray Atkins is lining up new victim Whitney

Viewers of EastEnders believe that domestic abuser Gray Atkins has lined up another victim in Walford to target.

Ever since he arrived in Albert Square, the solicitor has disgusted soap fans with his vile behaviour towards wife Chantelle.

Gray broke Chantelle's arm during one unprovoked attack (Credit: BBC)

We've watched in horror as the bully has punched his wife in the stomach, broken her arm in another sickening attack, and even raped her just hours after renewing their wedding vows.

And now they fear Gray won't stop with Chantelle.

From Leo to Gray, Whitney doesn't have much in the way of luck.

Some worried viewers now believe Whitney Dean could be in grave danger, too.

Whitney will soon come to rely on Gray's help (Credit: BBC)

Last year, we reported that viewers sensed a chemistry between Gray and troubled Whitney.

When Whitney's market stall was robbed in October, Gray stepped in to help her catch the thief.

And fans believe they saw a flicker of attraction between them.

Gray was Whitney's knight in shining armour for a day (Credit: BBC)

In upcoming scenes, Whitney will rely on Gray once again when she is arrested for the murder of Leo King.

Chantelle convinces her husband to take on Whitney's case, but some fans fear the worst for vulnerable Whitney.

Of course, Whitney has no idea that Gray is abusive... However, the stall trader is at her lowest after a shocking few months, which has left her at rock bottom.

Whitney's dreams of an 'happy ever after' were destroyed when she discovered her fiancé Callum Highway was gay.

Whitney killed stalker Leo (Credit: BBC)

Just weeks later, she moved on with new boyfriend Leo King, only to discover he was the psycho stalker son of her groomer Tony.

Will Gray be attracted to Whitney's vulnerability and take advantage of her? And will she ever catch a break?

One fan tweeted: "From Leo to Gray, Whitney doesn't have much in the way of luck #EastEnders."

Another added: "Cue the upcoming affair between Gray and Whitney #EastEnders."

A third typed: "It's only a matter of time before Gray and Whitney get together."

"Gray, leave Whitney alone," warned another.

Will Whitney fall for the smooth-talking lawyer?

Next month, Whitney - played by Shona McGarty - will learn her fate in an hour-long EastEnders special.

New soap spoilers have shown that in episodes set to air during the first week of March, Whitney will attend a bail hearing as her nightmare over Leo's death continues.

Leo was obsessed with getting revenge for his dad's death (Credit: BBC)

Whitney killed Leo in self-defence after the unhinged stalker had been living in her attic and spying on her.

He cornered her in her bedroom with a knife, ranting about getting "justice" for his dad, when things turned physical between the pair and Whitney was forced to defend herself.

As Leo attempted to stab Whitney, she managed to get hold of the knife, and Leo fell onto it, dying from the injury.

Will Gray be able to save the day and keep Whitney from jail?

