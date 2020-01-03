Former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer kisses daughter on the lips in cute snap

Former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer has shared a stunning photo with her model daughter Emilia Merkell.

The actress and mother of four couldn't resist showing the world how proud she is of her offspring, by posing for a selfie and kissing her third child on the lips.

Patsy Palmer made a recent return to EastEnders as Bianca Jackson (Credit: BBC)

Patsy, 47, posed for the snap at her Malibu home, and told her 210,000 Instagram followers: "This is it!!!!! Emilia Merkell I love you so much."

In the first of two snaps, the proud mum is looking straight at the camera as daughter Emilia pulls a funny face.

In the second, Patsy and 18-year-old Emilia share a familial peck on the lips.

Fans were quick to respond to the snap, with one simply typing: "A mother's love."

Another added: "It truly is a love like no other."

A third said: "Mother daughter goals, you two are gorgeous."

"Emilia is very beautiful," gushed another.

Patsy and Emilia attend the National Film Awards​ at the Porchester Hall in 2018 (Credit: WENN)

In fact, Emilia - Patsy's daughter with husband of 20 years Richard Merkell - is a model with Storm agency and has appeared on the cover of glossy magazine Tatler.

She is currently in a relationship with Chazz Nittoli, and often shares loved-up snaps of them having fun around the world.

As well as Emilia, Patsy is mum to son Fenton, 19, also a model, and Bertie, who is nine.

The star also has son Charley, 27, from her relationship with boxer Alfie Rothwell.

Charley is an actor, who has appeared in films including Dunkirk and Darkest Hour.

