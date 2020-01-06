Former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa announces clothing range as she collaborates with In The Style

Former EastEnders star and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here 2019 winner Jacqueline Jossa has announced she will be releasing a clothing range with In The Style.

Jacqueline revealed the news on her Instagram page.

She wrote: "Pinch me moment number one of 2020! I am SO SO excited to announce I'm working exclusively with @inthestyle and OMG we've got billboards with my name on! Crazy.

"Honestly I'm sure you girls know by now but I would never just put my name on something - I've always loved In The Style and what they stand for and I'm really excited to be working with the whole ITS team to create a collection for us REAL girls.

"I'm over buying clothes and them not fitting properly unless you're a supermodel? You know what I mean right?

Jacqueline will be releasing a range with In The Style (Credit: Splash)

"I've always been open about my body, my little problem areas and all that and I'm creating a range that has everything from casual pieces that I can just lounge with the kids in, to lovely dresses that actually fit and cover everything they need to and it's going to be affordable for us working mums.

"So excited to share that with you very soon and you can head to @inthestyle Instagram and give them a follow to find out when the range is dropping and all info to get first access to it."

Jacqueline continued by thanking her fans for the support.

Recently Jacqueline was crowned Queen of the jungle after winning the 2019 series of I'm A Celebrity.

Jacqueline won I'm A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Read More: EastEnders 'hires' Lord Sugar as a script writer after he predicts storyline

Fans have also expressed their desire for her EastEnders character, Lauren Branning, to return to Albert Square.

Lauren was last seen in 2018 after her sister Abi's funeral.

Both girls fell off the roof of The Vic trying to help their dad Max, who was threatening to jump.

Jacqueline played Lauren Branning in EastEnders from 2010 until 2018 (Credit: BBC)

Read More: Former EastEnders star Michelle Collins' final panto appearance cancelled halfway through

Whilst Lauren survived the fall, pregnant Abi was declared brain stem dead and after doctors delivered her daughter, her life support machine was turned off.

Lauren soon left Walford with her son Louis., but the door was left open for a return.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!